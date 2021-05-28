  • Suche
Inditex Aktie WKN: A11873 / ISIN: ES0148396007

31,93EUR
+0,72EUR
+2,31%
28.05.2021
BMN
27.05.2021 13:11

Inditex Equal weight (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Inditex vor Zahlen von 28 auf 30 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Die anstehenden Quartalszahlen des Modekonzerns dürften eine deutliche Verbesserung bringen, schrieb Analyst Nicolas Champ in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings sei der Wettbewerber H&M aussichtsreicher./mf/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.05.2021 / 14:20 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.05.2021 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex Equal weight

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
30,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Equal weight		 Kurs*:
31,54 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,88%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
31,77 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,57%
Analyst Name:
Nicolas Champ 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
29,19 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

27.05.21 Inditex Equal weight Barclays Capital
25.05.21 Inditex Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
16.03.21 Inditex Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
12.03.21 Inditex Neutral UBS AG
12.03.21 Inditex Outperform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

RSS Feed
Analysensuche

Kursziele Inditex Aktie

-8,11%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -8,11%
Ø Kursziel: 29,19
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
24
26
28
30
32
Barclays Capital
30,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
30 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
31,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
24,00 €
UBS AG
29,00 €
Bernstein Research
34 €
RBC Capital Markets
29,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -8,11%
Ø Kursziel: 29,19
alle Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Kursziele

