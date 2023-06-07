Inditex Aktie
WKN A11873
ISIN ES0148396007
Symbol IDEXF
Inditex Equal Weight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Inditex nach Zahlen zum ersten Geschäftsquartal von 28 auf 30 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Der spanische Modekonzern sei sehr solide in das neue Jahr 2023/24 gestartet, weshalb er nun seine Schätzungen für das Ergebnis je Aktie angehoben habe, schrieb Analyst Nicolas Champ in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Ihm zufolge sind in der aktuellen Bewertung der Aktie die positiven Nachrichten allerdings bereits weitgehend eingepreist./ck/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.06.2023 / 14:26 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.06.2023 / 04:10 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Martin Good / Shutterstock.com
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Laufzeit
|Cap
|Kurs
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Inditex
|SQ7YKG
|15.09.2023
|30,00
|29,42
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Inditex
|SQ8XC7
|15.03.2024
|30,00
|28,17
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Inditex Equal Weight
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
30,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight
|Kurs*:
33,47 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-10,37%
|Rating vorher:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
33,41 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-10,21%
|
Analyst Name:
Nicolas Champ
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
33,63 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|09:31
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.06.23
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.06.23
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.06.23
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.06.23
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:31
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.06.23
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.06.23
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.06.23
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.06.23
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.06.23
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.06.23
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.06.23
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.06.23
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.06.23
|Inditex Buy
|UBS AG
|16.03.23
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|24.02.23
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.12.22
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.12.22
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.09.22
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:31
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.06.23
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|16.03.23
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.03.23
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.02.23
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG