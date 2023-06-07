DAX 15.978 +0,1%ESt50 4.293 +0,0%TDax 3.183 -0,9%Dow 33.665 +0,3%Nas 13.105 -1,3%Bitcoin 24.668 +0,2%Euro 1,0733 +0,3%Öl 76,53 -0,4%Gold 1.948 +0,4%
Marktkap.99,01 Mrd. EUR KGV21,38

WKN A11873

ISIN ES0148396007

Symbol IDEXF

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Inditex nach Zahlen zum ersten Geschäftsquartal von 28 auf 30 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Der spanische Modekonzern sei sehr solide in das neue Jahr 2023/24 gestartet, weshalb er nun seine Schätzungen für das Ergebnis je Aktie angehoben habe, schrieb Analyst Nicolas Champ in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Ihm zufolge sind in der aktuellen Bewertung der Aktie die positiven Nachrichten allerdings bereits weitgehend eingepreist./ck/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.06.2023 / 14:26 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.06.2023 / 04:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

