RBC Capital Markets

Inditex Sector Perform

12:36 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Inditex vor Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 47 Euro auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Der Absatz des weltgrößten Modekonzerns dürfte in konstanten Währungen um 10 Prozent und absolut um 6 Prozent gestiegen sein, schrieb Analyst Richard Chamberlain in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.06.2024 / 17:57 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.06.2024 / 00:45 / EDT

