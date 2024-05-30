DAX 18.641 +0,8%ESt50 5.018 +0,7%MSCI World 3.445 +0,7%Dow 38.686 +1,5%Nas 16.735 +0,0%Bitcoin 63.575 +1,9%Euro 1,0837 -0,1%Öl 81,04 -0,7%Gold 2.332 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
GameStop A0HGDX NVIDIA 918422 NEL ASA A0B733 BVB (Borussia Dortmund) 549309 Rheinmetall 703000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Amazon 906866 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Telekom 555750 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Commerzbank CBK100 TUI TUAG50
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX legt zu -- Roaring Kitty hat offenbar zahlreiche GameStop-Aktien -- AMD mit Angriff auf KI-Riese NVIDIA -- Tesla-Rivalen geben in China Gas -- BVB, Thales, Meme-Aktien im Fokus
Top News
Deutsche Bank-Analyse: Deutsche Bank-Aktie von Goldman Sachs Group Inc. mit Buy bewertet
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Montagmittag
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
+33,88% Performance seit Start: "Global Dynamic" Anlage-Depot mit breit diversifiziertem Anlagekonzept - jetzt kostenlose E-Mail-Updates aktivieren!

Inditex Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
43,92 EUR +0,35 EUR +0,80 %
XETRA
43,90 EUR +0,41 EUR +0,93 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 135,61 Mrd. EUR KGV 22,18

WKN A11873

ISIN ES0148396007

Symbol IDEXF

RBC Capital Markets

Inditex Sector Perform

12:36 Uhr
Inditex Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
43,92 EUR 0,35 EUR 0,80%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Inditex vor Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 47 Euro auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Der Absatz des weltgrößten Modekonzerns dürfte in konstanten Währungen um 10 Prozent und absolut um 6 Prozent gestiegen sein, schrieb Analyst Richard Chamberlain in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.06.2024 / 17:57 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.06.2024 / 00:45 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Inditex Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
47,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
44,01 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,79%
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
43,92 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,01%
Analyst Name:
Richard Chamberlain 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
45,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

12:36 Inditex Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
17.05.24 Inditex Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
25.03.24 Inditex Neutral UBS AG
15.03.24 Inditex Sell Deutsche Bank AG
14.03.24 Inditex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)