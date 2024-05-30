Inditex Aktie
WKN A11873
ISIN ES0148396007
Symbol IDEXF
Inditex Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Inditex vor Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 47 Euro auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Der Absatz des weltgrößten Modekonzerns dürfte in konstanten Währungen um 10 Prozent und absolut um 6 Prozent gestiegen sein, schrieb Analyst Richard Chamberlain in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.06.2024 / 17:57 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.06.2024 / 00:45 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Inditex Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
47,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
44,01 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,79%
|Rating vorher:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
43,92 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,01%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Chamberlain
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
45,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
