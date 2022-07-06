  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,27EUR
+0,02EUR
+1,48%
11:52:15
XETRA
1,08GBP
+0,02GBP
+1,78%
12:32:08
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

07.07.2022 12:21

International Consolidated Airlines Hold (HSBC)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 150 auf 120 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg passte seine Bewertungsmodelle für die europäischen Airlines in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie an steigende Treibstoffkosten und Probleme durch Personalmangel an Flughäfen an. Die Tourismus-Nachfrage sei stark - wie auch die Erholung im Geschäftskundenbereich. Wie es insgesamt weitergehe, sei aber weniger klar, so Lobbenberg. Er setzt weiter auf Ryanair und Easyjet als Kaufempfehlungen./ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.07.2022 / 19:28 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.07.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
HSBC		 Kursziel:
1,20 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1,24 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,34%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
1,08 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,42%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lobbenberg 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,67 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

12:21 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold HSBC
08:01 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
06.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
30.06.22 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+55,47%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +55,47%
Ø Kursziel: 1,67
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
1 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
UBS AG
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
HSBC
1 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Barclays Capital
2,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +55,47%
Ø Kursziel: 1,67
Aktuelle Analysen

11:19 Uhr ABOUT YOU Buy
11:18 Uhr Prosus Conviction Buy List
11:04 Uhr adidas Buy
11:00 Uhr ABOUT YOU Buy
10:57 Uhr Südzucker Neutral
10:54 Uhr Allianz Buy
10:49 Uhr SUSE Buy
10:48 Uhr Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Overweight
10:31 Uhr AIXTRON Buy
10:30 Uhr ASML NV Buy
10:28 Uhr ams Hold
10:27 Uhr METRO (St.) Add
10:24 Uhr Sixt Buy
10:24 Uhr Porsche Kaufen
10:24 Uhr STMicroelectronics Underperform
10:20 Uhr Infineon Underperform
10:09 Uhr INDUS Outperform
09:49 Uhr SUSE Buy
09:48 Uhr METRO (St.) Hold
09:47 Uhr Zalando Buy
09:46 Uhr ADVA Hold
09:01 Uhr SUSE Neutral
08:58 Uhr AstraZeneca Overweight
08:58 Uhr HeidelbergCement Neutral
08:57 Uhr CRH Overweight
08:57 Uhr VINCI Overweight
08:56 Uhr UniCredit Neutral
08:56 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
08:54 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Overweight
08:53 Uhr Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
08:53 Uhr Stellantis Overweight
08:49 Uhr ABOUT YOU Neutral
08:46 Uhr Evonik Outperform
08:20 Uhr ABOUT YOU Buy
08:18 Uhr ABOUT YOU Add
07:28 Uhr Rio Tinto Sell
07:00 Uhr adidas Underperform
06:56 Uhr ArcelorMittal Buy
06:56 Uhr Klöckner Buy
06:55 Uhr thyssenkrupp Buy
06:54 Uhr HUGO BOSS Neutral
06:27 Uhr Salzgitter Hold
06.07.22 Pernod Ricard Neutral
06.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
06.07.22 Swiss Re Sector Perform
06.07.22 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Sector Perform
06.07.22 Hannover Rück Outperform
06.07.22 adidas Neutral
06.07.22 Telefonica Deutschland Overweight
06.07.22 Gerresheimer Neutral

