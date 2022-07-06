|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
HSBC
|Kursziel:
1,20 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
1,24 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,34%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
1,08 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,42%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lobbenberg
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,67 £
|12:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|08:01 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|30.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
