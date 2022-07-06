LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 150 auf 120 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg passte seine Bewertungsmodelle für die europäischen Airlines in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie an steigende Treibstoffkosten und Probleme durch Personalmangel an Flughäfen an. Die Tourismus-Nachfrage sei stark - wie auch die Erholung im Geschäftskundenbereich. Wie es insgesamt weitergehe, sei aber weniger klar, so Lobbenberg. Er setzt weiter auf Ryanair und Easyjet als Kaufempfehlungen./ag