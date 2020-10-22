NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat International Airlines Group (IAG) nach vollständigen Quartalszahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 270 Pence belassen. Der Barmittelabfluss bei der Airline-Holding erscheine immer noch hoch, wobei es hierzu nur begrenzt Details gegeben habe, schrieb Analyst Daniel Roeska in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick bleibe ungewiss./gl/tih