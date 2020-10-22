  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

1,04EUR
+0,02EUR
+1,82%
15:48:19
XETRA
1,05EUR
+0,04EUR
+3,58%
16:28:06
BTE
30.10.2020 13:31

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Bernstein Research)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat International Airlines Group (IAG) nach vollständigen Quartalszahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 270 Pence belassen. Der Barmittelabfluss bei der Airline-Holding erscheine immer noch hoch, wobei es hierzu nur begrenzt Details gegeben habe, schrieb Analyst Daniel Roeska in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick bleibe ungewiss./gl/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.10.2020 / 07:39 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.10.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
2,70 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
0,93 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
191,26%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Daniel Roeska 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,25 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

