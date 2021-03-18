NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 250 Pence belassen. Auch nach der Erholung vom Corona-Crash gebe es im Airline-Sektor noch Gelegenheiten für Investoren, wenngleich diese nun zunehmend von den Fundamentaldaten der einzelnen Unternehmen abhingen, schrieb Analyst Daniel Roeska in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Vor allen für Billigflieger seien die Perspektiven gut angesichts von Trends wie mehr Kurzstreckenreisen und mehr touristisches Reisen. Der Favorit des Analysten ist Wizz Air, das mit Blick auf die Attraktivität der Aktie gegenüber Ryanair ein klein wenig die Nase vor habe. Daneben rät Roeska zu IAG, dessen Management frühzeitig auf eine Restrukturierung gesetzt habe, sowie zu Easyjet. Der Billigflieger arbeite an den Kosten./mis/la