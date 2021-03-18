  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,27EUR
-0,19EUR
-7,67%
17:23:03
XETRA
22.03.2021 12:06

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Bernstein Research)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 250 Pence belassen. Auch nach der Erholung vom Corona-Crash gebe es im Airline-Sektor noch Gelegenheiten für Investoren, wenngleich diese nun zunehmend von den Fundamentaldaten der einzelnen Unternehmen abhingen, schrieb Analyst Daniel Roeska in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Vor allen für Billigflieger seien die Perspektiven gut angesichts von Trends wie mehr Kurzstreckenreisen und mehr touristisches Reisen. Der Favorit des Analysten ist Wizz Air, das mit Blick auf die Attraktivität der Aktie gegenüber Ryanair ein klein wenig die Nase vor habe. Daneben rät Roeska zu IAG, dessen Management frühzeitig auf eine Restrukturierung gesetzt habe, sowie zu Easyjet. Der Billigflieger arbeite an den Kosten./mis/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.03.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.03.2021 / 06:00 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
2,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,96 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
27,37%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Daniel Roeska 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,16 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 2,16
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
2,2
HSBC
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
UBS AG
3 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 2,16
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

