|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
2,50 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1,96 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
27,37%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|
Analyst Name:
Daniel Roeska
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,16 £
|12:06 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|01.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12:06 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|01.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12:06 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|01.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|12.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|30.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16:20 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Halten
|12:39 Uhr
|Vossloh kaufen
|12:37 Uhr
|Deutsche Wohnen buy
|12:20 Uhr
|Infineon Outperform
|12:15 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Equal weight
|12:15 Uhr
|Deutsche Post overweight
|12:14 Uhr
|Novartis market-perform
|12:11 Uhr
|Siemens Energy buy
|12:10 Uhr
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|12:09 Uhr
|Kering market-perform
|12:09 Uhr
|HSBC Neutral
|12:08 Uhr
|Commerzbank Sell
|12:08 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|12:08 Uhr
|BNP Paribas buy
|12:08 Uhr
|Barclays buy
|12:07 Uhr
|UniCredit buy
|12:06 Uhr
|Roche Neutral
|11:43 Uhr
|Lufthansa Sell
|11:26 Uhr
|Continental buy
|11:18 Uhr
|Ryanair Outperform
|11:17 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|11:17 Uhr
|easyJet Outperform
|11:16 Uhr
|Lufthansa market-perform
|11:16 Uhr
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|10:54 Uhr
|Siemens Energy buy
|10:53 Uhr
|Bechtle Hold
|10:50 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|10:50 Uhr
|BHP Group Outperform
|10:13 Uhr
|Nokia Halten
|10:12 Uhr
|Sixt buy
|10:11 Uhr
|Barclays overweight
|10:02 Uhr
|Air Liquide buy
|09:31 Uhr
|TeamViewer buy
|08:40 Uhr
|Bechtle buy
|08:29 Uhr
|LEONI Neutral
|19.03.21
|Siemens Energy overweight
|19.03.21
|Rolls-Royce buy
|19.03.21
|Société Générale (Societe Generale) Neutral
|19.03.21
|LafargeHolcim overweight
|19.03.21
|HeidelbergCement Neutral
|19.03.21
|Nokia Neutral
|19.03.21
|FedEx buy
|19.03.21
|Nike buy
|19.03.21
|FedEx overweight
|19.03.21
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Halten
|19.03.21
|Nike overweight
|19.03.21
|TAG Immobilien overweight
|19.03.21
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Neutral
|19.03.21
|HeidelbergCement kaufen
|19.03.21
|National Grid Neutral
|Die ersten Geschäfte der Superreichen Womit verdienten die Milliardäre ihr erstes Geld?
|Studium für den Erfolg: Das haben die Chefs der Wall Street-Riesen studiert Mit diesem Studium wird man CEO im Dow Jones
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 11 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan