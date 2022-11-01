  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,39EUR
-0,02EUR
-1,38%
08:07:03
STU
1,42EUR
±0,00EUR
+0,32%
17:50:06
GVIE

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
03.11.2022 13:01

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Bernstein Research)

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Entgegen den berechtigten Sorgen der Anleger über einen Nachfragerückgang im Flugverkehr nach dem starken Sommergeschäft seien die Buchungen robust, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Airline-Holding IAG profitiere zudem von einer verbesserten Marktstruktur./gl/la

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.11.2022 / 20:36 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.11.2022 / 05:30 / UTC


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: dedek / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
1,80 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,41 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Alexander Irving 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,54 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

13:01 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
01.11.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
31.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
28.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 1,54
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
1 £
UBS AG
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Barclays Capital
2,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
HSBC
1 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 1,54
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

18:04 Uhr BNP Paribas Neutral
17:39 Uhr Fielmann Halten
16:27 Uhr HOCHTIEF Hold
16:19 Uhr BBVA Neutral
16:19 Uhr HUGO BOSS Buy
16:04 Uhr Hannover Rück Kaufen
15:23 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Kaufen
15:08 Uhr PSI Software Kaufen
14:58 Uhr Apple Buy
14:48 Uhr Klöckner Verkaufen
14:44 Uhr Boeing Underperform
14:24 Uhr Pfizer Buy
14:23 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Neutral
14:22 Uhr BMW Neutral
14:22 Uhr Zalando Buy
14:22 Uhr BNP Paribas Buy
14:21 Uhr ING Group Buy
14:20 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
14:19 Uhr Uniper Sell
14:19 Uhr Stellantis Buy
14:19 Uhr Hannover Rück Neutral
14:18 Uhr HeidelbergCement Buy
14:18 Uhr AUTO1 Buy
14:07 Uhr Under Armour Overweight
13:52 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Halten
13:51 Uhr LEONI Hold
13:51 Uhr ElringKlinger Buy
13:50 Uhr NORMA Group Halten
13:49 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
13:48 Uhr Schneider Electric Outperform
13:45 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Equal Weight
13:44 Uhr BMW Equal Weight
13:30 Uhr Hannover Rück Underweight
13:29 Uhr ElringKlinger Overweight
13:29 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Sell
13:26 Uhr Stellantis Sector Perform
13:26 Uhr Scout24 Buy
13:25 Uhr Scout24 Overweight
13:25 Uhr BNP Paribas Outperform
13:24 Uhr BMW Neutral
13:24 Uhr ING Group Buy
13:23 Uhr Stellantis Buy
13:23 Uhr GSK Neutral
13:23 Uhr Uniper Underweight
13:22 Uhr Novo Nordisk Neutral
13:22 Uhr Stellantis Overweight
13:22 Uhr HUGO BOSS Neutral
13:21 Uhr LEONI Neutral
13:20 Uhr Zalando Buy
13:20 Uhr Novo Nordisk Overweight

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Was bewegt Sie dazu, strukturierte Anlageprodukte in ihr Depot zu legen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen