NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Entgegen den berechtigten Sorgen der Anleger über einen Nachfragerückgang im Flugverkehr nach dem starken Sommergeschäft seien die Buchungen robust, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Airline-Holding IAG profitiere zudem von einer verbesserten Marktstruktur./gl/la