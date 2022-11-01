|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
1,80 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1,41 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Irving
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,54 £
|13:01 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.11.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|31.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|28.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:01 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.11.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|28.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|04.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.09.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
