International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen und erhöhten Jahreszielen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 190 Pence belassen. IAG habe mit dem ersten Quartal die Erwartungen klar übertroffen und andere Airlines damit auch in den Schatten gestellt, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 05:53 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 05:53 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
1,90 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1,71 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
1,53 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Irving
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,84 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
