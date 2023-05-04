Bernstein Research

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

09:56 Teilen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen und erhöhten Jahreszielen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 190 Pence belassen. IAG habe mit dem ersten Quartal die Erwartungen klar übertroffen und andere Airlines damit auch in den Schatten gestellt, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 05:53 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 05:53 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images