International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

7,26EUR
+0,33EUR
+4,79%
16:35:55
STU
6,17GBP
+0,37GBP
+6,34%
17:35:29
LSE
05.02.2020 14:41

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 792 Pence belassen. Die Fluggesellschaft sehe selbst keine merklichen Belastungen durch das neue Coronavirus, abgesehen von einigen gestrichenen Flügen nach China, schrieb Analyst Neil Glynn in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2020 / 12:36 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
7,92 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
6,24 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
26,88%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
6,17 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28,32%
Analyst Name:
Neil Glynn 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
7,13 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

14:41 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
28.01.20 International Consolidated Airlines Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
22.01.20 International Consolidated Airlines overweight Barclays Capital
22.01.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
13.01.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Kaum Folgen
Lufthansa-Aktien & Co profitieren von IAG-Aussagen zu Viruskrise
Zuversichtliche Äußerungen des IAG-Chefs Willie Walsh zu den Folgen der Coronavirus-Krise hat die Erholung der Aktien von Fluggesellschaften am Mittwoch angetrieben.
27.01.20
Coronavirus verängstigt Anleger: DAX knickt ein -- US-Börsen tiefrot -- GEA erreicht Prognose 2019 -- K+S-Aktie setzt Sturzflug fort -- Wirecard, Heideldruck, Rheinmetall, Varta im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.01.20
Wall Street dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt tiefrot -- Amazon übertrifft Erwartungen -- Anleger feiern Tesla-Zahlen -- Deutsche Bank verbucht Milliardenverlust -- Facebook, PayPal im Fokus (finanzen.net)
28.01.20
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet grün -- Meistbietender Kone: thyssenkrupp-Aktie steigt -- BorgWarner übernimmt Delphi -- SAP schafft Margenüberraschung -- WACKER CHEMIE, zooplus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
29.01.20
DAX legt etwas zu -- Wall Street schließt etwas fester -- Apple schlägt Erwartungen -- Chefwechsel bei Südzucker -- McDonald's wächst -- Siltronic, Lufthansa, Boeing, eBay im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.01.20
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt im Plus -- Glyphosat-Klagen gegen Bayer: Mediator hofft auf raschen Vergleich -- SAP, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
06:50 Uhr
DAX schließt mit kräftigem Plus über 13.400 Punkte-Marke -- Siemens spürt Schwäche im Auto- und Maschinenbau -- CompuGroup errreicht Prognose -- Infineon, Snap, Walt Disney, QIAGEN im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.01.20
Analysten: Das Coronavirus wird den Ölpreis wahrscheinlich monatelang belasten (finanzen.net)
10.01.20
Ryanair-Aktie kurzfristig zweistellig im Plus: Ryanair peilt wieder Milliardengewinn an (dpa-afx)
mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+15,47%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,47%
Ø Kursziel: 7,13
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
6,4
6,6
6,8
7
7,2
RBC Capital Markets
7 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
7 £
Deutsche Bank AG
7 £
HSBC
8 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
7,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
7,00 £
Bernstein Research
7,00 £
Barclays Capital
8 £
Credit Suisse Group
8 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,47%
Ø Kursziel: 7,13
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

