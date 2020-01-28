|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
7,92 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
6,24 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
26,88%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
6,17 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28,32%
|
Analyst Name:
Neil Glynn
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
7,13 £
