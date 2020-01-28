ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 792 Pence belassen. Die Fluggesellschaft sehe selbst keine merklichen Belastungen durch das neue Coronavirus, abgesehen von einigen gestrichenen Flügen nach China, schrieb Analyst Neil Glynn in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ag/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2020 / 12:36 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.