RBC Capital Markets

International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform

19:36 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal von 195 auf 200 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Analyst Ruairi Cullinane begründete neue Schätzungen für die Airline in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie unter anderem mit niedrigeren Treibstoffkosten und einem schwächeren US-Dollar./bek/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.11.2023 / 11:02 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.11.2023 / 12:00 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

