|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
1,70 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,36 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
25,11%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,27%
Analyst Name:
Paola Sabbione
|KGV*:
|Ø Kursziel:
1,98 €
|15:21 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|13.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
