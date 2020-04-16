FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 3 auf 1,70 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Trotz der Corona-Krise und eines unsicheren makroökonomischen Umfelds habe sie das konjunkturelle Basisszenario der Deutschen Bank in ihre Annahmen einfließen lassen, schrieb Analystin Paola Sabbione in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Bank bleibe jedoch, unter anderem aufgrund der guten Angebotspalette, ihre bevorzugte Wahl unter den italienischen Banken./ssc/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.04.2020 / 05:57 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.