finanzen.net
Corona-Check: Alle 30 DAX-Aktien im großen Bilanz-Test. Nur in der neuen BÖRSE ONLINE. Jetzt digital lesen. -w-

Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

1,40EUR
+0,06EUR
+4,32%
16:44:23
STU
1,39EUR
+0,04EUR
+3,08%
17:45:06
GVIE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
23.04.2020 15:21

Intesa Sanpaolo buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 3 auf 1,70 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Trotz der Corona-Krise und eines unsicheren makroökonomischen Umfelds habe sie das konjunkturelle Basisszenario der Deutschen Bank in ihre Annahmen einfließen lassen, schrieb Analystin Paola Sabbione in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Bank bleibe jedoch, unter anderem aufgrund der guten Angebotspalette, ihre bevorzugte Wahl unter den italienischen Banken./ssc/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.04.2020 / 05:57 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Intesa Sanpaolo
Long
 CL5XXX 8,98
1,68
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: CL5XXX. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo buy

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,70 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,36 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
25,11%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,27%
Analyst Name:
Paola Sabbione 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,98 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

15:21 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.04.20 Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce Oddo BHF
13.04.20 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral UBS AG
03.04.20 Intesa Sanpaolo Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.03.20 Intesa Sanpaolo Sell Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Belastungen im Sektor
Commerzbank- und Deutsche Bank-Aktien tiefrot: Berenberg warnt vor Bilanzrisiken
Die starke Beanspruchung von Kreditlinien durch Unternehmen wegen der Corona-Krise hat am Mittwoch erneut den europäischen Bankensektor belastet.
12.03.20
Corona-Panik: Wall Street letztlich knapp 10 Prozent leichter -- DAX schließt unter 10.000er Marke -- EZB belässt Leitzins auf Rekordtief -- USA erlassen Einreisestopp aus Europa -- BVB, RWE im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.03.20
Dow schließt über 22.300-Punkten -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Commerzbank setzt Dividendenzahlung aus -- HelloFresh übertrifft Markterwartungen -- Disney, Johnson&Johnson, LEONI, GM, Bayer im Fokus (finanzen.net)
13.03.20
Corona-Krise: DAX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Zugewinnen -- Wirecard: Kein Korrekturbedarf für Bilanzen -- Slack erfüllt Erwartungen nur teils -- Boeing, Bitcoin & Co. im Fokus (finanzen.net)
18.02.20
Dow letztlich im Minus -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Coronavirus: Apple mit Umsatzwarnung -- Tesla profitiert von Batterienliefervertrag -- HeidelbergCement, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, BHP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
20.02.20
DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Wall Street schließt tiefer -- Tesla darf Rodung fortsetzen -- Dialog Semiconductor übernimmt Adesto Technologies -- PUMA, FMC im Fokus (finanzen.net)
31.03.20
DAX im Plus -- US-Börsen rot -- US-Notenbank öffnet weiteren Kanal für Dollar-Versorgung -- Deutsche Wohnen, Vonovia: Genug Rücklagen für Corona-Ausfälle -- Drägerwerk, Nemetschek, QIAGEN, im Fokus (finanzen.net)
08.04.20
Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Fed signalisiert länger anhaltende Nullzinspolitik -- Strafe gegen Wells Fargo abgemildert -- Tesla, TUI, Deutsche Post, Vonovia im Fokus (finanzen.net)
08.04.20
Commerzbank- und Deutsche Bank-Aktien tiefrot: Berenberg warnt vor Bilanzrisiken (dpa-afx)
Belastungen im Sektor
Commerzbank- und Deutsche Bank-Aktien tiefrot: Berenberg warnt vor Bilanzrisiken
Die starke Beanspruchung von Kreditlinien durch Unternehmen wegen der Corona-Krise hat am Mittwoch erneut den europäischen Bankensektor belastet.
12.03.20
Corona-Panik: Wall Street letztlich knapp 10 Prozent leichter -- DAX schließt unter 10.000er Marke -- EZB belässt Leitzins auf Rekordtief -- USA erlassen Einreisestopp aus Europa -- BVB, RWE im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.03.20
Dow schließt über 22.300-Punkten -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Commerzbank setzt Dividendenzahlung aus -- HelloFresh übertrifft Markterwartungen -- Disney, Johnson&Johnson, LEONI, GM, Bayer im Fokus (finanzen.net)
13.03.20
Corona-Krise: DAX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Zugewinnen -- Wirecard: Kein Korrekturbedarf für Bilanzen -- Slack erfüllt Erwartungen nur teils -- Boeing, Bitcoin & Co. im Fokus (finanzen.net)
18.02.20
Dow letztlich im Minus -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Coronavirus: Apple mit Umsatzwarnung -- Tesla profitiert von Batterienliefervertrag -- HeidelbergCement, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, BHP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
20.02.20
DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Wall Street schließt tiefer -- Tesla darf Rodung fortsetzen -- Dialog Semiconductor übernimmt Adesto Technologies -- PUMA, FMC im Fokus (finanzen.net)
31.03.20
DAX im Plus -- US-Börsen rot -- US-Notenbank öffnet weiteren Kanal für Dollar-Versorgung -- Deutsche Wohnen, Vonovia: Genug Rücklagen für Corona-Ausfälle -- Drägerwerk, Nemetschek, QIAGEN, im Fokus (finanzen.net)
08.04.20
Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Fed signalisiert länger anhaltende Nullzinspolitik -- Strafe gegen Wells Fargo abgemildert -- Tesla, TUI, Deutsche Post, Vonovia im Fokus (finanzen.net)
08.04.20
Commerzbank- und Deutsche Bank-Aktien tiefrot: Berenberg warnt vor Bilanzrisiken (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. News
RSS Feed
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+41,57%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +41,57%
Ø Kursziel: 1,98
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
3 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
3 €
RBC Capital Markets
2 €
Credit Suisse Group
2 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 €
HSBC
2 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 €
Oddo BHF
2 €
Deutsche Bank AG
2 €
UBS AG
2 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +41,57%
Ø Kursziel: 1,98
alle Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

17:01 Uhr Software kaufen
15:38 Uhr Wirecard Neutral
15:33 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media buy
15:28 Uhr PUMA Neutral
15:21 Uhr Unilever Neutral
15:19 Uhr Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Outperform
15:18 Uhr STMicroelectronics kaufen
15:06 Uhr Yara International ASA buy
14:41 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
14:41 Uhr Renault Outperform
14:40 Uhr Schneider Electric Outperform
14:37 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Hold
14:36 Uhr UniCredit buy
14:35 Uhr BBVA buy
14:35 Uhr Santander Hold
14:35 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo buy
14:32 Uhr STMicroelectronics buy
14:31 Uhr Bayer buy
14:30 Uhr Nike Conviction Buy List
14:29 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Halten
14:29 Uhr Akzo Nobel buy
14:28 Uhr UniCredit Neutral
14:28 Uhr Roche buy
14:28 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com buy
14:27 Uhr Daimler Neutral
14:27 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) buy
14:23 Uhr Renault Neutral
14:22 Uhr Software buy
14:19 Uhr Vodafone Group buy
14:19 Uhr Sanofi buy
14:13 Uhr TOTAL buy
14:12 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
14:10 Uhr Unilever buy
14:09 Uhr LEONI Sell
14:08 Uhr Wirecard buy
14:05 Uhr Schneider Electric Sell
14:04 Uhr Software buy
14:03 Uhr Renault Neutral
14:02 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) buy
14:01 Uhr Daimler Sell
13:59 Uhr Volvo (B) Conviction Buy List
13:58 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Neutral
13:57 Uhr Stabilus Reduce
13:56 Uhr NORMA Group Hold
13:52 Uhr BP buy
13:51 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
13:51 Uhr Shell B buy
13:51 Uhr TOTAL buy
13:50 Uhr Eni Hold
13:49 Uhr Commerzbank Reduce

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Machen sie sich wegen der Corona-Krise Sorgen um die Wirtschaft?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen