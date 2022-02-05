FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,90 auf 3,30 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das von der italienischen Großbank für 2025 angestrebte Nettoergebnis von 6,5 Milliarden Euro beinhalte selbst im aktuellen Kontext ein gewisses Maß an Vorsicht, schrieb Analyst Giovanni Razzoli in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/mis