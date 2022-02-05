  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Kapitalschutz + Klimaschutz ☀️🌳🌧️ nachhaltig investieren ☀️🦋🌧️ mit dem Österreichischen Umweltzeichen +++-w-

Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

2,68EUR
+0,02EUR
+0,68%
13:30:43
STU
2,69EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,55%
14:25:36
BTE

WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
07.02.2022 14:01

Intesa Sanpaolo Buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,90 auf 3,30 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das von der italienischen Großbank für 2025 angestrebte Nettoergebnis von 6,5 Milliarden Euro beinhalte selbst im aktuellen Kontext ein gewisses Maß an Vorsicht, schrieb Analyst Giovanni Razzoli in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/mis

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Intesa Sanpaolo
Long
 SH0ZPL 4,92
0,55
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Intesa Sanpaolo
Long
 SH130R 9,41
0,29
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SH0ZPL, SH130R. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.02.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.02.2022 / 07:25 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Buy

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
3,30 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
2,65 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
24,53%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
2,68 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,00%
Analyst Name:
Giovanni Razzoli 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,97 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

14:01 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Deutsche Bank AG
12:56 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
11:56 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral Credit Suisse Group
08:51 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight Barclays Capital
05.02.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Bei günstigerem Zinsumfeld
Intesa Sanpaolo traut sich noch mehr Gewinn zu - Aktie fester
Ein günstigeres Zinsumfeld im Zuge der hohen Inflation und eine möglicherweise straffere Geldpolitik der EZB könnten der italienischen Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo zusätzlichen Rückenwind bescheren.
05.02.22
Intesa Sanpaolo zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
04.02.22
Intesa Sanpaolo peilt deutliches Gewinnplus an - Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie dennoch tiefer (dpa-afx)
04.02.22
ROUNDUP: Intesa Sanpaolo will Gewinn kräftig steigern - Milliarden für Aktionäre (dpa-afx)
04.02.22
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Intesa Sanpaolo dank Ausblick auf Vier-Jahres-Hoch (Börse Online)
04.02.22
Intesa Sanpaolo: Anleger goutieren Zahlen und Zukunftsplan (Der Aktionär)
02.02.22
Ausblick: Intesa Sanpaolo stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
31.01.22
Januar 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie (finanzen.net)
28.01.22
IMI - Intesa Sanpaolo : Post Stabilisation Notice (Investegate)
Bei günstigerem Zinsumfeld
Intesa Sanpaolo traut sich noch mehr Gewinn zu - Aktie fester
Ein günstigeres Zinsumfeld im Zuge der hohen Inflation und eine möglicherweise straffere Geldpolitik der EZB könnten der italienischen Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo zusätzlichen Rückenwind bescheren.
05.02.22
Intesa Sanpaolo zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
04.02.22
Intesa Sanpaolo peilt deutliches Gewinnplus an - Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie dennoch tiefer (dpa-afx)
04.02.22
ROUNDUP: Intesa Sanpaolo will Gewinn kräftig steigern - Milliarden für Aktionäre (dpa-afx)
04.02.22
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Intesa Sanpaolo dank Ausblick auf Vier-Jahres-Hoch (Börse Online)
04.02.22
Intesa Sanpaolo: Anleger goutieren Zahlen und Zukunftsplan (Der Aktionär)
02.02.22
Ausblick: Intesa Sanpaolo stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
31.01.22
Januar 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie (finanzen.net)
24.01.22
Intesa Sanpaolo: Besser als der Markt und satte Dividendenrendite (Der Aktionär)
Bei günstigerem Zinsumfeld
Intesa Sanpaolo traut sich noch mehr Gewinn zu - Aktie fester
Ein günstigeres Zinsumfeld im Zuge der hohen Inflation und eine möglicherweise straffere Geldpolitik der EZB könnten der italienischen Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo zusätzlichen Rückenwind bescheren.
13:49 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo traut sich noch mehr Gewinn zu - Aktie fester (dpa-afx)
05.02.22
Intesa Sanpaolo zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
04.02.22
Intesa Sanpaolo peilt deutliches Gewinnplus an - Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie dennoch tiefer (dpa-afx)
04.02.22
ROUNDUP: Intesa Sanpaolo will Gewinn kräftig steigern - Milliarden für Aktionäre (dpa-afx)
04.02.22
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Intesa Sanpaolo dank Ausblick auf Vier-Jahres-Hoch (Börse Online)
04.02.22
Intesa Sanpaolo: Anleger goutieren Zahlen und Zukunftsplan (Der Aktionär)
02.02.22
Ausblick: Intesa Sanpaolo stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
31.01.22
Januar 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. News
RSS Feed
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+10,78%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,78%
Ø Kursziel: 2,97
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
2,2
2,4
2,6
2,8
3
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 €
Morgan Stanley
3 €
Deutsche Bank AG
3 €
Credit Suisse Group
3 €
UBS AG
3 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
3 €
Barclays Capital
3 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
3 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,78%
Ø Kursziel: 2,97
alle Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:12 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
13:01 Uhr GRENKE Hold
12:52 Uhr Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
12:47 Uhr Siemens Healthineers Outperform
12:18 Uhr Sanofi Outperform
12:15 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser Buy
12:14 Uhr Scout24 Buy
12:13 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Buy
12:08 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
12:06 Uhr ING Group Buy
12:06 Uhr Vodafone Group Outperform
11:08 Uhr RWE Outperform
11:07 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser Market-Perform
11:07 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
11:05 Uhr RWE Buy
11:01 Uhr HelloFresh Underperform
11:00 Uhr VINCI Buy
10:41 Uhr TeamViewer Neutral
10:37 Uhr BBVA Outperform
10:32 Uhr Roche Overweight
10:31 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser Overweight
10:23 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Buy
10:23 Uhr Evonik Buy
10:23 Uhr LANXESS Buy
09:50 Uhr Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
09:48 Uhr BASF Neutral
09:46 Uhr NORMA Group Buy
09:45 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy
09:45 Uhr Lufthansa Neutral
09:44 Uhr Air France-KLM Neutral
09:42 Uhr Delivery Hero Buy
09:41 Uhr Deutsche Börse Hold
09:39 Uhr Amadeus FiRe Buy
09:37 Uhr Aareal Bank Buy
09:27 Uhr Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Buy
09:00 Uhr Vodafone Group Overweight
08:56 Uhr Prudential Overweight
08:56 Uhr Swiss Re Neutral
08:55 Uhr Zurich Insurance Overweight
08:48 Uhr Ceconomy St. Underweight
08:43 Uhr Ceconomy St. Reduce
08:32 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
08:29 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Hold
08:28 Uhr Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Overweight
08:28 Uhr EVOTEC Buy
08:27 Uhr ArcelorMittal Overweight
08:25 Uhr ArcelorMittal Overweight
08:23 Uhr VINCI Overweight
08:01 Uhr Santander Overweight
08:00 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Reden Sie über ihre Finanzen, um Anlageentscheidungen zu treffen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen