DAX 18.313 -1,1%ESt50 4.832 -0,8%MSCI World 3.561 -0,3%Dow 40.843 +0,2%Nas 17.599 +2,6%Bitcoin 59.881 +0,2%Euro 1,0789 -0,4%Öl 81,37 +0,8%Gold 2.442 -0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Microsoft 870747 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Amazon 906866 Rheinmetall 703000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) A1JWVX Apple 865985 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 Lufthansa 823212 PayPal A14R7U Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11 NEL ASA A0B733
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Fed lässt Leitzins unverändert: DAX leichter -- BMW macht in Q2 weniger Gewinn als gedacht -- VW in Q2 besser als erwartet -- Microsoft, Meta, Arm, eBay, Plug Power im Fokus
Top News
Sanofi-Aktie etwas tiefer: Sanofi baut neue Insulinproduktionsstätte in Frankfurt
Jefferies & Company Inc. bescheinigt Buy für Daimler Truck-Aktie
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Profitieren Sie von der "600% Momentum-Strategie"! Aktien hebeln und Gewinne maximieren. Jetzt den Schnupper-Start-Preis sichern!

Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
3,68 EUR -0,07 EUR -1,79 %
XETRA
3,67 EUR -0,08 EUR -2,11 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 69,34 Mrd. EUR KGV 6,29 Div. Rendite 11,20

WKN 850605

ISIN IT0000072618

Symbol IITSF

Deutsche Bank AG

Intesa Sanpaolo Buy

13:56 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
3,68 EUR -0,07 EUR -1,79%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 4,00 auf 4,40 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Solide, schlau und profitabel, so lobte Analyst Giovanni Razzoli die Italiener in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Kommentar zum Quartalsbericht./ag/ngu

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 08:13 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Buy

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
4,40 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
3,75 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,21%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
3,68 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,44%
Analyst Name:
Giovanni Razzoli 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
4,18 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

13:56 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Deutsche Bank AG
12:21 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.07.24 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
31.07.24 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.07.24 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.