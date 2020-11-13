|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
2,35 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,86 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
26,49%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,84 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,41%
|
Analyst Name:
Ignacio Cerezo
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,18 €
