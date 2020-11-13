  • Suche
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

16.11.2020 15:31

Intesa Sanpaolo buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2,35 Euro belassen. Die Aktie der italienischen Bank sei nach wie vor attraktiv, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings sei die Aussicht auf Dividendenkürzungen wenig hilfreich./ck/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.11.2020 / 05:04 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.11.2020 / 05:04 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo buy

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
2,35 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,86 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
26,49%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,84 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,41%
Analyst Name:
Ignacio Cerezo 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,18 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

