Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

UBS AG

Intesa Sanpaolo Buy

12:46 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 3,50 auf 3,60 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die nachhaltige Stärke des Zinsüberschusses sei für ihn der positivste Aspekt der Zahlenvorlage der italienischen Bank für das zweite Quartal gewesen, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2023 / 02:24 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.07.2023 / 02:24 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.