Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 3,50 auf 3,60 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die nachhaltige Stärke des Zinsüberschusses sei für ihn der positivste Aspekt der Zahlenvorlage der italienischen Bank für das zweite Quartal gewesen, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2023 / 02:24 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.07.2023 / 02:24 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Intesa Sanpaolo
|Long
|SV8AKY
|4,96
|0,53
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Intesa Sanpaolo
|Long
|SV8UWC
|8,82
|0,30
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
3,60 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
2,64 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
36,52%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
2,62 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
37,22%
|
Analyst Name:
Ignacio Cerezo
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,20 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|12:46
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:46
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|12:36
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.07.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.07.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:46
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:46
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|12:36
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.07.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.07.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:46
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:46
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|12:36
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.07.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|11.08.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.07.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.05.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.05.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.05.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.