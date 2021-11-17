  • Suche
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

2,25EUR
±0,00EUR
-0,02%
10:18:47
XETRA
2,24EUR
-0,02EUR
-0,86%
12:45:58
GVIE

WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

08.12.2021 12:11

Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral (Credit Suisse Group)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,60 auf 2,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die ab sofort für die Aktie zuständige Analystin Pamela Zuluaga senkte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie ihre Schätzung für die nachhaltige Eigenkapitalrendite (ROTE) im italienischen Bankgeschäft. Sie verwies auf eine gedämpfte Kreditnachfrage auf dem heimischen Markt./gl/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.12.2021 / 04:29 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
2,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
2,24 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,61%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
2,25 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,96%
Analyst Name:
Pamela Zuluaga 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,81 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

12:11 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral Credit Suisse Group
17.11.21 Intesa Sanpaolo Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.11.21 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.11.21 Intesa Sanpaolo Equal-weight Morgan Stanley
04.11.21 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

