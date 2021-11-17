|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
2,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
2,24 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,61%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
2,25 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,96%
|
Analyst Name:
Pamela Zuluaga
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,81 €
|12:11 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.11.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.11.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.11.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|04.11.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|12:11 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.11.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.11.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.11.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|04.11.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|09.11.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.11.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|04.11.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.11.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.08.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:11 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.11.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.11.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|04.11.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.11.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:50 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|11:49 Uhr
|Infineon Buy
|11:48 Uhr
|Nestlé Buy
|11:47 Uhr
|TUI Sell
|11:41 Uhr
|Intel Overweight
|11:40 Uhr
|Nestlé Overweight
|11:39 Uhr
|LOréal Overweight
|11:39 Uhr
|Software Underweight
|11:38 Uhr
|Clariant Neutral
|11:37 Uhr
|Holcim Outperform
|11:36 Uhr
|Intel Outperform
|11:32 Uhr
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|11:30 Uhr
|LOréal Outperform
|11:29 Uhr
|adidas Kaufen
|11:25 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|11:09 Uhr
|DEUTZ Buy
|11:08 Uhr
|Apple Neutral
|11:07 Uhr
|HelloFresh Neutral
|11:06 Uhr
|Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) Outperform
|11:05 Uhr
|LOréal Sector Perform
|10:17 Uhr
|UniCredit Outperform
|10:11 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|09:33 Uhr
|BAT Neutral
|09:16 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Equal-weight
|09:15 Uhr
|Infineon Equal-weight
|09:02 Uhr
|Schaeffler Buy
|09:01 Uhr
|Holcim Neutral
|09:01 Uhr
|Ceconomy St. Hold
|09:01 Uhr
|CRH Overweight
|08:58 Uhr
|Société Générale (Societe Generale) Overweight
|08:56 Uhr
|Stellantis Buy
|08:48 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Equal Weight
|08:45 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Neutral
|08:15 Uhr
|Santander Neutral
|08:08 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Underweight
|07:42 Uhr
|BT Group Buy
|07:40 Uhr
|Vantage Towers Buy
|07:38 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|07:35 Uhr
|Givaudan Neutral
|07:27 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|07:25 Uhr
|BioNTech (ADRs) Hold
|07:20 Uhr
|Evonik Buy
|07:07 Uhr
|London Stock Exchange (LSE) Buy
|06:58 Uhr
|HelloFresh Buy
|06:31 Uhr
|Infineon Neutral
|07.12.21
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Neutral
|07.12.21
|HelloFresh Neutral
|07.12.21
|HelloFresh Underperform
|07.12.21
|Ceconomy St. Reduce
|07.12.21
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Kaufen
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan