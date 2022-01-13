|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
2,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
2,54 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,40%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
2,53 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,11%
|
Analyst Name:
Pamela Zuluaga
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,79 €
|12:31 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.01.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.12.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.12.21
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan