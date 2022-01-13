  • Suche
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

2,53EUR
±0,00EUR
-0,16%
13:04:31
STU
2,53EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,24%
13:15:02
BTE

WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

20.01.2022 12:31

Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral (Credit Suisse Group)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2,50 Euro belassen. Analystin Pamela Zuluaga nahm vor den Zahlen der Italiener für das vierte Quartal nur geringe Anpassungen an ihren Schätzungen für 2021 vor. Mit Blick auf die Gebühren im Quartal ist sie optimistischer geworden. Dem stünden ansonsten aber wohl höhere Kosten entgegen, schrieb sie in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.01.2022 / 05:12 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
2,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
2,54 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,40%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
2,53 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,11%
Analyst Name:
Pamela Zuluaga 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,79 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

12:31 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral Credit Suisse Group
13.01.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10.01.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.12.21 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.12.21 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

19.01.22
Wall Street in Rot -- DAX rettet kleines Plus in den Feierabend -- Unilever will Milliarden-Offerte für GSK-Sparte nicht erhöhen -- Valneva, Deutsche Telekom, LEONI, Tesla, Microsoft, Varta im Fokus (finanzen.net)
19.01.22
Erste Schätzungen: Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (spons ADRs) stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
19.01.22
Erste Schätzungen: Intesa Sanpaolo legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
06.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Anleger vorsichtiger mit strafferer Geldpolitik am Horizont (Dow Jones)
06.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Anleger vorsichtiger mit strafferer Geldpolitik am Horizont (Dow Jones)
06.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Rücksetzer nach falkenhafter Fed wird gekauft (Dow Jones)
03.01.22
Iveco-Aktie fällt: Investoren machen am ersten Handelstag nach Abspaltung Bogen um Iveco (Reuters)
03.01.22
DAX zum Jahresstart über 16.000 Punkten -- Wall Street mit Gewinnen --Tesla mit Auslieferungsrekord -- Delivery Hero übernimmt Mehrheit an Glovo -- Apple, AT&T, Verizon, Lufthansa, Fraport im Fokus (finanzen.net)

Analysensuche

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+10,27%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,27%
Ø Kursziel: 2,79
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
Jefferies & Company Inc.
3 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3,00 €
Morgan Stanley
3 €
Barclays Capital
3 €
UBS AG
3,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 €
Deutsche Bank AG
3 €
Credit Suisse Group
3 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,27%
Ø Kursziel: 2,79
alle Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Kursziele

