|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
2,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
2,11 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18,62%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,19%
|
Analyst Name:
Adrian Cighi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,30 €
|08.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|05.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
