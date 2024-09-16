DAX 19.015 +1,6%ESt50 4.927 +1,9%MSCI World 3.645 +0,4%Dow 41.503 -0,3%Nas 17.573 -0,3%Bitcoin 56.046 +1,2%Euro 1,1156 +0,4%Öl 74,30 +2,1%Gold 2.588 +1,1%
12:56 Uhr
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 4,50 Euro belassen. Analystin Paola Sabbione beschäftigte sich in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie mit dem Thema Nachhaltigkeit im Bankensektor. Es seien noch mehr Schritte notwendig. Unter den von ihr generell positiv bewerteten Banken hob sie aus Sicht der Nachhaltigkeitskriterien (ESG) die Aktien von Intesa Sanpaolo, der Deutschen Bank sowie ING, BNP Paribas, Caixa, DNB und Nordea hervor./tih/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.09.2024 / 18:34 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.09.2024 / 03:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
4,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
3,78 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,05%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
3,78 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,05%
Analyst Name:
Paola Sabbione 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
4,28 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

12:56 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight Barclays Capital
09.09.24 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.08.24 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Deutsche Bank AG
01.08.24 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.07.24 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

