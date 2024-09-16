Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
Marktkap. 68,26 Mrd. EURKGV 6,29 Div. Rendite 11,20
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 4,50 Euro belassen. Analystin Paola Sabbione beschäftigte sich in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie mit dem Thema Nachhaltigkeit im Bankensektor. Es seien noch mehr Schritte notwendig. Unter den von ihr generell positiv bewerteten Banken hob sie aus Sicht der Nachhaltigkeitskriterien (ESG) die Aktien von Intesa Sanpaolo, der Deutschen Bank sowie ING, BNP Paribas, Caixa, DNB und Nordea hervor./tih/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.09.2024 / 18:34 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.09.2024 / 03:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Quka / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
4,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
3,78 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19,05%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
3,78 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,05%
|
Analyst Name:
Paola Sabbione
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
4,28 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|12:56
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.09.24
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.08.24
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.08.24
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.24
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|11.08.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.05.24
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.08.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.08.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.07.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group