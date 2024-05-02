Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo mit einem Kursziel von 4 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Den Italienern sei ein solides erstes Quartal gelungen, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee am Freitagmittag nach Zahlen. Die Papiere hätten das aber bereits vorweggenommen./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.05.2024 / 12:18 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.05.2024 / 12:18 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
4,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
3,58 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,83%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
3,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,42%
|
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,81 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|14:21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:16
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.04.24
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.24
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.04.24
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
