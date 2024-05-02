DAX 18.038 +0,8%ESt50 4.930 +0,8%MSCI World 3.322 +0,8%Dow 38.226 +0,9%Nas 15.841 +1,5%Bitcoin 56.551 +2,6%Euro 1,0792 +0,6%Öl 83,98 +0,3%Gold 2.302 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple 865985 NVIDIA 918422 Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Rheinmetall 703000 Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T Daimler Truck DTR0CK Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Deutsche Bank 514000 Canopy Growth A3E2FV BYD A0M4W9 BASF BASF11
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX deutlich höher -- Wall Street fester erwartet -- Apple schlägt die Erwartungen -- Coinbase schreibt schwarze Zahlen -- Amgen, Aurubis, Fortninet, Novo Nordisk, Daimler Truck im Fokus
Top News
Daimler Truck-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Daimler Truck erzielt bessere Rendite
BVB-Aktie verliert: Borussia Dortmund verzeichnet in Q1 mehr Verlust - Paris-Spiel und Ende der Ära Reus
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Das Ratgeber-Team mit den besten Deals - jetzt auf Schnäppchensuche gehen!

Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
3,50 EUR -0,10 EUR -2,66 %
STU
3,48 EUR -0,10 EUR -2,70 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 64,38 Mrd. EUR

WKN 850605

ISIN IT0000072618

Symbol IITSF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

14:21 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
3,50 EUR -0,10 EUR -2,66%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo mit einem Kursziel von 4 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Den Italienern sei ein solides erstes Quartal gelungen, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee am Freitagmittag nach Zahlen. Die Papiere hätten das aber bereits vorweggenommen./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.05.2024 / 12:18 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.05.2024 / 12:18 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
4,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
3,58 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,83%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
3,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,42%
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,81 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

14:21 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14:16 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.04.24 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
22.04.24 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight Barclays Capital
12.04.24 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.