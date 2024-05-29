Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo mit einem Kursziel von 4,10 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Tenor von Gesprächen mit Verantwortlichen verschiedener Finanzkonzerne in Mailand sei insgesamt sehr konstruktiv gewesen, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in ihrem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Kommentar. Sie hob unter anderem optimistisch stimmende Trends für die Zinseinnahmen hervor. Intesa ist ihr Favorit im italienischen Bankenbereich./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.05.2024 / 21:56 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.05.2024 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Quka / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
4,10 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
3,52 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,38%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
3,54 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,90%
|
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
4,04 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
