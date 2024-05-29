DAX 18.422 -0,3%ESt50 4.954 -0,2%MSCI World 3.430 -1,0%Dow 38.442 -1,1%Nas 16.921 -0,6%Bitcoin 62.903 +0,5%Euro 1,0799 -0,1%Öl 83,37 -0,2%Gold 2.333 -0,3%
Zinssorgen belasten weiterhin: DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben nach -- thyssenkrupp wird Stahl-JV nicht mehr vollständig finanzieren -- Faraday Future, Bayer im Fokus
Salesforce-Aktie bricht dennoch ein und zieht SAP-Aktie mit nach unten: Gewinn von Salesforce zieht kräftig an
SLI aktuell: SLI verliert zum Handelsstart
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

3,54 EUR +0,01 EUR +0,34 %
STU
3,54 EUR +0,01 EUR +0,25 %
BTE
Marktkap. 65,85 Mrd. EUR

WKN 850605

ISIN IT0000072618

Symbol IITSF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

08:06 Uhr
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
3,54 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,34%
Charts| News| Analysen
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo mit einem Kursziel von 4,10 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Tenor von Gesprächen mit Verantwortlichen verschiedener Finanzkonzerne in Mailand sei insgesamt sehr konstruktiv gewesen, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in ihrem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Kommentar. Sie hob unter anderem optimistisch stimmende Trends für die Zinseinnahmen hervor. Intesa ist ihr Favorit im italienischen Bankenbereich./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.05.2024 / 21:56 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.05.2024 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Quka / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
4,10 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
3,52 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
16,38%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
3,54 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,90%
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
4,04 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

