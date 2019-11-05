NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen auf "Underperform" belassen. Die italiensche Bank habe ein ordentliches Quartal hinter sich gebracht, schrieb Analyst Adrian Cighi in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Nettogewinn habe die Erwartungen deutlich übertroffen. Allerdings rechnet er mit Blick auf die durchschnittlichen Analystenerwartungen für das Jahr 2020 mit Gegenwind./ck/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.11.2019 / 08:00 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.11.2019 / 08:00 / ET



