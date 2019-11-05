|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Underperform
|Kurs*:
2,30 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Underperform
|Kurs aktuell:
2,34 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
Adrian Cighi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,17 EUR
|17:06 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15:16 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:51 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:41 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.11.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.09.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|02.08.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|23.07.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|22.07.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.07.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|15:16 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.10.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.10.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.09.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17:06 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14:51 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:41 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.11.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17:21 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum neutral
|16:41 Uhr
|Merck Neutral
|15:16 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|14:21 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|14:21 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|14:11 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|13:56 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical SE Hold
|12:16 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|12:16 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|12:16 Uhr
|Software buy
|12:11 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo overweight
|11:51 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
|11:51 Uhr
|United Internet buy
|11:51 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|11:51 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|11:51 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland overweight
|11:51 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|11:51 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical SE buy
|11:51 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Hold
|11:51 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|11:51 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|11:46 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|11:46 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|11:46 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Hold
|11:41 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|11:36 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|11:31 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|11:26 Uhr
|Covestro Sell
|11:06 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum buy
|11:01 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|10:56 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|10:36 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|10:36 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|10:31 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|09:31 Uhr
|Siemens buy
|09:26 Uhr
|SAP SE Hold
|09:26 Uhr
|SAP SE Hold
|09:06 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
|09:06 Uhr
|SAP SE Conviction Buy List
|09:06 Uhr
|SAP SE Conviction Buy List
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 44 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 44 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 44 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan