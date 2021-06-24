  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

157,90EUR
-8,00EUR
-4,82%
13:30:47
BMN
Hier für 0 Euro handeln mit
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
30.06.2021 08:51

Shop Apotheke Europe NV add (Baader Bank)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 220 auf 185 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Add" belassen. Analyst Volker Bosse widmete sich in einer Branchenstudie vom Dienstag der großen Bedeutung des Onlinegeschäfts für den Nicht-Lebensmittelhandel und gab einen Ausblick auf Quartalsberichte. Der Experte passte seine Schätzungen an mögliche Verzögerungen bei der Einführung des E-Rezepts an./ag/gl

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SD846G 4,39
3,59
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SD9NFW 7,56
2,09
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SD846G, SD9NFW. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / 15:52 / CEST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CEST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV add

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Baader Bank		 Kursziel:
185,00 €
Rating jetzt:
add		 Kurs*:
165,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,51%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
157,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,16%
Analyst Name:
Volker Bosse 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
205,20 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

08:51 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV add Baader Bank
24.06.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
16.06.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
10.05.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
07.05.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Gestrichene Kaufempfehlung
Shop Apotheke-Aktie weiter unter Druck: Holprige E-Rezept-Einführung
Bittere Pille für die Aktien der Shop Apotheke: Die am Vortag nach einem Medienbericht über die schleppende Einführung des E-Rezeptes gebeutelten Papiere haben am Mittwoch nach negativen Analystenkommentaren die Abwärtsbewegung fortgesetzt.
11:44 Uhr
AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Bericht über E-Rezept-Start belastet Shop Apotheke und Zur Rose (dpa-afx)
11:33 Uhr
Shop Apotheke Europe und Zur Rose unter Druck: E-Rezept bereitet Sorgenfalten (Der Aktionär)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Schwächer - Typischer Konsolidierungstag (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
XETRA-SCHLUSS/Schwächer - Dollar drückt DAX (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX leichter - typischer Konsolidierungstag (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX etwas leichter - Handelsspanne um 15.600 (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke weiter unter Druck - holprige E-Rezept-Einführung (dpa-afx)
23.06.21
Shop Apotheke Europe erneut unter Druck - Abstufung belastet (Der Aktionär)
Gestrichene Kaufempfehlung
Shop Apotheke-Aktie weiter unter Druck: Holprige E-Rezept-Einführung
Bittere Pille für die Aktien der Shop Apotheke: Die am Vortag nach einem Medienbericht über die schleppende Einführung des E-Rezeptes gebeutelten Papiere haben am Mittwoch nach negativen Analystenkommentaren die Abwärtsbewegung fortgesetzt.
11:44 Uhr
AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Bericht über E-Rezept-Start belastet Shop Apotheke und Zur Rose (dpa-afx)
11:33 Uhr
Shop Apotheke Europe und Zur Rose unter Druck: E-Rezept bereitet Sorgenfalten (Der Aktionär)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Schwächer - Typischer Konsolidierungstag (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
XETRA-SCHLUSS/Schwächer - Dollar drückt DAX (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX leichter - typischer Konsolidierungstag (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX etwas leichter - Handelsspanne um 15.600 (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke weiter unter Druck - holprige E-Rezept-Einführung (dpa-afx)
23.06.21
Shop Apotheke Europe erneut unter Druck - Abstufung belastet (Der Aktionär)
Gestrichene Kaufempfehlung
Shop Apotheke-Aktie weiter unter Druck: Holprige E-Rezept-Einführung
Bittere Pille für die Aktien der Shop Apotheke: Die am Vortag nach einem Medienbericht über die schleppende Einführung des E-Rezeptes gebeutelten Papiere haben am Mittwoch nach negativen Analystenkommentaren die Abwärtsbewegung fortgesetzt.
11:44 Uhr
AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Bericht über E-Rezept-Start belastet Shop Apotheke und Zur Rose (dpa-afx)
11:33 Uhr
Shop Apotheke Europe und Zur Rose unter Druck: E-Rezept bereitet Sorgenfalten (Der Aktionär)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Schwächer - Typischer Konsolidierungstag (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
XETRA-SCHLUSS/Schwächer - Dollar drückt DAX (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
Shop Apotheke-Aktie weiter unter Druck: Holprige E-Rezept-Einführung (dpa-afx)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX leichter - typischer Konsolidierungstag (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX etwas leichter - Handelsspanne um 15.600 (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke weiter unter Druck - holprige E-Rezept-Einführung (dpa-afx)
Gestrichene Kaufempfehlung
Shop Apotheke-Aktie weiter unter Druck: Holprige E-Rezept-Einführung
Bittere Pille für die Aktien der Shop Apotheke: Die am Vortag nach einem Medienbericht über die schleppende Einführung des E-Rezeptes gebeutelten Papiere haben am Mittwoch nach negativen Analystenkommentaren die Abwärtsbewegung fortgesetzt.
11:44 Uhr
AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Bericht über E-Rezept-Start belastet Shop Apotheke und Zur Rose (dpa-afx)
11:33 Uhr
Shop Apotheke Europe und Zur Rose unter Druck: E-Rezept bereitet Sorgenfalten (Der Aktionär)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Schwächer - Typischer Konsolidierungstag (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
XETRA-SCHLUSS/Schwächer - Dollar drückt DAX (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
Shop Apotheke-Aktie weiter unter Druck: Holprige E-Rezept-Einführung (dpa-afx)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX leichter - typischer Konsolidierungstag (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX etwas leichter - Handelsspanne um 15.600 (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke weiter unter Druck - holprige E-Rezept-Einführung (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV News
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+29,96%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +29,96%
Ø Kursziel: 205,20
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
100
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
230,00 €
Barclays Capital
210,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
175,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
260,00 €
Morgan Stanley
230,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
205,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
270,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
108,00 €
Warburg Research
179,00 €
Baader Bank
185,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +29,96%
Ø Kursziel: 205,20
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

12:23 Uhr Deutsche Börse Hold
12:23 Uhr GEA buy
12:22 Uhr Kering buy
11:20 Uhr EssilorLuxottica buy
11:19 Uhr LANXESS buy
11:19 Uhr Knorr-Bremse buy
10:05 Uhr Deutsche Bank Underperform
10:03 Uhr Beiersdorf buy
10:02 Uhr Henkel vz. buy
09:16 Uhr S&T buy
09:03 Uhr Drägerwerk Hold
08:54 Uhr Henkel vz. market-perform
08:53 Uhr Beiersdorf market-perform
08:52 Uhr E.ON Outperform
08:50 Uhr Sixt buy
08:38 Uhr LLoyd Fonds Kaufen
08:32 Uhr RWE Outperform
08:29 Uhr Roche Outperform
08:28 Uhr Continental buy
08:27 Uhr Beiersdorf Neutral
08:25 Uhr Inditex Neutral
08:25 Uhr Henkel vz. overweight
08:24 Uhr Unilever Neutral
08:23 Uhr Danone overweight
08:23 Uhr Nestlé overweight
08:22 Uhr LOréal overweight
08:17 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser overweight
08:12 Uhr Givaudan Neutral
08:11 Uhr Zalando Outperform
08:10 Uhr Symrise Neutral
08:07 Uhr Diageo Outperform
08:05 Uhr Apple buy
08:04 Uhr Stellantis buy
08:02 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
08:01 Uhr METRO (St.) add
08:01 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV add
08:00 Uhr PUMA add
07:59 Uhr Valeo SA Underperform
07:58 Uhr Continental buy
07:57 Uhr HELLA buy
07:42 Uhr Vivendi Outperform
07:40 Uhr HUGO BOSS buy
07:39 Uhr Schaeffler Hold
07:35 Uhr Westwing Group buy
07:34 Uhr Zalando buy
07:33 Uhr Zur Rose buy
07:33 Uhr zooplus buy
07:24 Uhr Fraport Hold
07:13 Uhr Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
07:12 Uhr CEWE Stiftung add

Top-Rankings

Damit verdient Apple Geld
Welches ist das erfolgreichste Geschäftsfeld von Apple?
In diesen Branchen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Brokerage
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen