  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

151,90EUR
+6,80EUR
+4,69%
12:04:43
XETRA
151,00EUR
+6,70EUR
+4,64%
10:19:44
GVIE

WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
02.11.2021 11:06

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add (Baader Bank)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach endgültigen Quartalszahlen und einer nach unten präzisierten Wachstumsprognose auf "Add" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Der Online-Arzneimittelhändler habe wie bereits zuvor angekündigt schwach abgeschnitten, sei nun aber auch noch beim Jahresausblick vorsichtiger geworden, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Es enttäusche, dass sich der Umsatztrend im dritten Jahresviertel deutlicher als erwartet abgeschwächt habe. Das begrenze aber nicht das exzellente mittel- bis langfristige Wachstumspotenzial des Unternehmens./la/mis

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SD63U2 4,32
3,13
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SF5GVD 8,69
1,56
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SD63U2, SF5GVD. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.11.2021 / 08:12 / CEST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / / CEST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Baader Bank		 Kursziel:
140,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Add		 Kurs*:
131,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,30%
Rating vorher:
Add		 Kurs aktuell:
151,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,83%
Analyst Name:
Volker Bosse 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
173,56 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

03.11.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
03.11.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.11.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
03.11.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
02.11.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Operativer Verlust
Shop Apotheke wird für 2021 noch vorsichtiger - Aktie deutlich höher
Der Online-Arzneimittelhändler Shop Apotheke wird nach einem operativen Verlust im dritten Quartal etwas vorsichtiger für das laufende Jahr.
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
02.11.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Rally läuft weiter - Umschichtungen aus Bonds (Dow Jones)
02.11.21
XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX Richtung Rekord - Hellofresh plus 17 Prozent (Dow Jones)
02.11.21
DAX strebt zur 16.000, HelloFresh hebt ab, Shop Apotheke nach Bodenbildung, Tesla über 1.000 Euro (Lang und Schwarz)
02.11.21
DAX strebt zur 16.000, HelloFresh hebt ab, Shop Apotheke nach Bodenbildung, Tesla über 1.000 Euro (Lang und Schwarz)
Operativer Verlust
Shop Apotheke wird für 2021 noch vorsichtiger - Aktie deutlich höher
Der Online-Arzneimittelhändler Shop Apotheke wird nach einem operativen Verlust im dritten Quartal etwas vorsichtiger für das laufende Jahr.
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
02.11.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Rally läuft weiter - Umschichtungen aus Bonds (Dow Jones)
02.11.21
XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX Richtung Rekord - Hellofresh plus 17 Prozent (Dow Jones)
02.11.21
DAX strebt zur 16.000, HelloFresh hebt ab, Shop Apotheke nach Bodenbildung, Tesla über 1.000 Euro (Lang und Schwarz)
02.11.21
DAX strebt zur 16.000, HelloFresh hebt ab, Shop Apotheke nach Bodenbildung, Tesla über 1.000 Euro (Lang und Schwarz)
Operativer Verlust
Shop Apotheke wird für 2021 noch vorsichtiger - Aktie deutlich höher
Der Online-Arzneimittelhändler Shop Apotheke wird nach einem operativen Verlust im dritten Quartal etwas vorsichtiger für das laufende Jahr.
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
02.11.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Rally läuft weiter - Umschichtungen aus Bonds (Dow Jones)
02.11.21
XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX Richtung Rekord - Hellofresh plus 17 Prozent (Dow Jones)
02.11.21
DAX strebt zur 16.000, HelloFresh hebt ab, Shop Apotheke nach Bodenbildung, Tesla über 1.000 Euro (Lang und Schwarz)
02.11.21
DAX strebt zur 16.000, HelloFresh hebt ab, Shop Apotheke nach Bodenbildung, Tesla über 1.000 Euro (Lang und Schwarz)
Operativer Verlust
Shop Apotheke wird für 2021 noch vorsichtiger - Aktie deutlich höher
Der Online-Arzneimittelhändler Shop Apotheke wird nach einem operativen Verlust im dritten Quartal etwas vorsichtiger für das laufende Jahr.
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
02.11.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Rally läuft weiter - Umschichtungen aus Bonds (Dow Jones)
02.11.21
XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX Richtung Rekord - Hellofresh plus 17 Prozent (Dow Jones)
02.11.21
DAX strebt zur 16.000, HelloFresh hebt ab, Shop Apotheke nach Bodenbildung, Tesla über 1.000 Euro (Lang und Schwarz)
02.11.21
DAX strebt zur 16.000, HelloFresh hebt ab, Shop Apotheke nach Bodenbildung, Tesla über 1.000 Euro (Lang und Schwarz)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV News
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+14,26%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +14,26%
Ø Kursziel: 173,56
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
80
100
120
140
160
180
200
220
Morgan Stanley
230,00 €
Barclays Capital
200,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
89,00 €
Baader Bank
140,00 €
Warburg Research
182,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
210,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
201,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
175,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
135,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +14,26%
Ø Kursziel: 173,56
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

08:55 Uhr KION GROUP Neutral
08:55 Uhr SAFRAN Overweight
08:54 Uhr Novo Nordisk Overweight
08:54 Uhr Flutter Entertainment Overweight
08:52 Uhr HUGO BOSS Neutral
08:51 Uhr Evonik Sell
08:49 Uhr flatexDEGIRO Buy
07:59 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
07:57 Uhr alstria office REIT-AG Neutral
07:56 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underperform
07:52 Uhr Nestlé Hold
07:50 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Buy
07:35 Uhr Merck Sell
07:32 Uhr Blue Cap Kaufen
07:18 Uhr TeamViewer Neutral
03.11.21 Zalando Neutral
03.11.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
03.11.21 Deutsche Börse Buy
03.11.21 ArcelorMittal Buy
03.11.21 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
03.11.21 freenet Buy
03.11.21 Merck Overweight
03.11.21 Zalando Halten
03.11.21 Klöckner Buy
03.11.21 Under Armour Buy
03.11.21 NORMA Group Kaufen
03.11.21 Zalando Outperform
03.11.21 Pfizer Equal Weight
03.11.21 RATIONAL Underperform
03.11.21 Telefonica Deutschland Kaufen
03.11.21 Lufthansa Kaufen
03.11.21 Klöckner Kaufen
03.11.21 Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
03.11.21 Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List
03.11.21 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
03.11.21 Orsted Neutral
03.11.21 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
03.11.21 T-Mobile US Buy
03.11.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
03.11.21 BMW Outperform
03.11.21 Lufthansa Market-Perform
03.11.21 WACKER CHEMIE Halten
03.11.21 T-Mobile US Outperform
03.11.21 BP Buy
03.11.21 ams Buy
03.11.21 HelloFresh Outperform
03.11.21 T-Mobile US Outperform
03.11.21 Fresenius Neutral
03.11.21 Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
03.11.21 TeamViewer Halten

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wofür haben Sie in diesem Jahr Zertifikate und Optionsscheine genutzt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen