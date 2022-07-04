  • Suche
MyStory: Wie mich ein Wiederaufforstungsprojekt zu meinen Anlageideen inspiriert hat-w-

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

89,14EUR
+10,60EUR
+13,50%
11:15:05
STU
78,98EUR
-6,56EUR
-7,67%
04.07.2022
GVIE

WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

05.07.2022 11:06

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy (Baader Bank)

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 110 Euro belassen. Die Umsatzdynamik der Online-Apotheke habe sich verbessert und seine Erwartung getroffen, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.07.2022 / 08:39 / CEST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Baader Bank		 Kursziel:
110,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
88,26 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
24,63%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
89,14 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,40%
Analyst Name:
Volker Bosse 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
124,67 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

11:06 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
10:51 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
08:31 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.07.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.06.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+39,85%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +39,85%
Ø Kursziel: 124,67
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
60
80
100
120
140
160
Jefferies & Company Inc.
170,00 €
Warburg Research
125,00 €
Baader Bank
110,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
125,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
80,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
160,00 €
Barclays Capital
135,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
70,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
147,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +39,85%
Ø Kursziel: 124,67
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

10:15 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
10:13 Uhr Fielmann Hold
10:02 Uhr Fielmann Buy
10:01 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
10:00 Uhr GRENKE Buy
09:29 Uhr Deutsche Euroshop Hold
09:11 Uhr PUMA Outperform
09:11 Uhr adidas Outperform
08:44 Uhr Henkel vz. Equal Weight
08:21 Uhr SAP Neutral
08:15 Uhr Uniper Neutral
08:15 Uhr Uniper Overweight
07:54 Uhr E.ON Neutral
07:49 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Underweight
07:49 Uhr BNP Paribas Neutral
07:49 Uhr RWE Overweight
07:43 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
07:40 Uhr Prosus Conviction Buy List
07:38 Uhr JCDecaux Sell
07:37 Uhr Ströer Sell
07:36 Uhr AUTO1 Buy
07:34 Uhr RELX Buy
07:32 Uhr UBS Overweight
07:30 Uhr Deutsche Bank Overweight
07:22 Uhr SAP Buy
07:14 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Sell
07:13 Uhr Scout24 Buy
06:45 Uhr 2G Energy Kaufen
06:13 Uhr Remy Cointreau Buy
04.07.22 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Buy
04.07.22 Scout24 Buy
04.07.22 Henkel vz. Neutral
04.07.22 Fielmann Buy
04.07.22 Prosus Conviction Buy List
04.07.22 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Underweight
04.07.22 HSBC Neutral
04.07.22 Eni Buy
04.07.22 Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
04.07.22 SAP Buy
04.07.22 LANXESS Add
04.07.22 TotalEnergies Buy
04.07.22 Sixt Buy
04.07.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
04.07.22 BP Conviction Buy List
04.07.22 Aroundtown SA Neutral
04.07.22 Zalando Equal-weight
04.07.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
04.07.22 Linde Buy
04.07.22 Scout24 Outperform
04.07.22 Nordex Neutral

