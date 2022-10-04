MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Eckdaten zum dritten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 110 Euro belassen. Das Umsatzwachstum der Online-Apotheke habe sich im Vergleich zum Vorquartal beschleunigt, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Außerdem sei das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) in positivem Territorium geblieben, was am Markt so nicht erwartet worden sei. Dies sei bemerkenswert vor dem Hintergrund dessen, dass in Italien ein neues Logistik-Center eröffnet worden sei./tih/ajx