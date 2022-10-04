  • Suche
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Eckdaten zum dritten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 110 Euro belassen. Das Umsatzwachstum der Online-Apotheke habe sich im Vergleich zum Vorquartal beschleunigt, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Außerdem sei das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) in positivem Territorium geblieben, was am Markt so nicht erwartet worden sei. Dies sei bemerkenswert vor dem Hintergrund dessen, dass in Italien ein neues Logistik-Center eröffnet worden sei./tih/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2022 / 08:33 / CEST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Baader Bank		 Kursziel:
110,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
45,98 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
139,23%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
44,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
144,99%
Analyst Name:
Volker Bosse 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
114,86 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

09:36 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
09:36 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
08:46 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.10.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
30.09.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

mehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV News
Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+155,81%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +155,81%
Ø Kursziel: 114,86
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
80
90
100
110
120
130
140
Barclays Capital
95,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
146,00 €
Baader Bank
110,00 €
Warburg Research
125,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
140,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
78,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
110,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +155,81%
Ø Kursziel: 114,86
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

