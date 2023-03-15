Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke anlässlich der beschlossenen Namensänderung auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Euro belassen. Die Kosten der von der Hauptversammlung noch zu beschließenden Änderung des Unternehmensnamens in Redcare Pharmacy seien bereits im Jahresausblick der Online-Apotheke berücksichtigt, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.03.2023 / 07:31 / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Baader Bank
|Kursziel:
85,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
72,72 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,89%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
75,32 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,85%
|
Analyst Name:
Volker Bosse
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
95,33 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|09:01
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|08:56
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|10.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:01
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|08:56
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|10.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:01
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|08:56
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|10.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.06.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA