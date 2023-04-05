DAX 15.569 +0,3%ESt50 4.309 +0,3%TDax 3.309 +0,3%Dow 33.483 +0,2%Nas 11.997 -1,1%Bitcoin 25.586 -1,0%Euro 1,0910 +0,0%Öl 84,92 +0,1%Gold 2.020 +0,0%
WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Baader Bank

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 85 auf 102 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Volker Bosse begründete das höhere Kursziel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie mit einem bislang stärkeren Umsatzwachstum in diesem Jahr als erwartet. Positiv wirke sich auch die Kooperation mit der Spezialpharmazie MediService aus./bek/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2023 / 10:42 / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.04.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

