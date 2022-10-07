|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
75,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
41,45 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
80,94%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
39,97 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
87,64%
|
Analyst Name:
Victoria Petrova
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
106,63 €
|16:16 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
