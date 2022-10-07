ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 147 auf 75 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Analystin Victoria Petrova kappte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie zu den beiden Versandapotheken Shop und Zur Rose ihre Prognosen ein weiteres Mal. Dabei verwies sie auf die sich verschlechternden Aussichten für das elektronische Rezept in Deutschland. Sie geht nun von einer einjährigen Verzögerung der Einführung aus im Vergleich zu ihrer vorherigen Schätzung. Da sei sie bereits konservativer gewesen mit Blick auf den theoretischen offiziellen Start im Februar 2023. Sie bevorzugt weiterhin die Aktie von Shop Apotheke und verwies auf den dominanten Marktanteil und ein weiter aktives Kundenwachstum in Europa./ck/he