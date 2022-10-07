  • Suche
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

39,97EUR
+0,16EUR
+0,40%
15:15:07
STU
41,40EUR
+1,42EUR
+3,55%
15:52:13
GVIE

WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Outperform
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 147 auf 75 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Analystin Victoria Petrova kappte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie zu den beiden Versandapotheken Shop und Zur Rose ihre Prognosen ein weiteres Mal. Dabei verwies sie auf die sich verschlechternden Aussichten für das elektronische Rezept in Deutschland. Sie geht nun von einer einjährigen Verzögerung der Einführung aus im Vergleich zu ihrer vorherigen Schätzung. Da sei sie bereits konservativer gewesen mit Blick auf den theoretischen offiziellen Start im Februar 2023. Sie bevorzugt weiterhin die Aktie von Shop Apotheke und verwies auf den dominanten Marktanteil und ein weiter aktives Kundenwachstum in Europa./ck/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.10.2022 / 19:58 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.10.2022 / 03:02 / UTC


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Outperform

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
75,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
41,45 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
80,94%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
39,97 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
87,64%
Analyst Name:
Victoria Petrova 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
106,63 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+166,76%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +166,76%
Ø Kursziel: 106,63
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
70
80
90
100
110
120
130
140
Jefferies & Company Inc.
140,00 €
Baader Bank
110,00 €
Barclays Capital
95,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
146,00 €
Warburg Research
99,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
78,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
110,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
75,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +166,76%
Ø Kursziel: 106,63
