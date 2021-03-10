|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
108,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Reduce
|Kurs*:
185,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-41,87%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
185,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-41,68%
|
Analyst Name:
Olivier Calvet
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
204,63 €
|10.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.02.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|20.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
