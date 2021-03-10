  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

185,80EUR
+5,20EUR
+2,88%
08:28:46
XQTX
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
23.03.2021 08:51

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce (Kepler Cheuvreux)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 134 auf 108 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Reduce" belassen. Analyst Olivier Calvet sieht laut einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie dunkle Wolken über Onlineapotheken heraufziehen. Er verweist auf die jüngste Verschiebung des operativen Gewinnziels des wichtigsten Konkurrenten Zur Rose sowie auf eine ungünstige Regulierung mit Blick auf verschreibungspflichtige Medikamente./ag/mis

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Short
 SD3578 4,50
4,34
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Short
 SD853X 9,67
2,13
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SD3578, SD853X. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.03.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		 Kursziel:
108,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Reduce		 Kurs*:
185,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-41,87%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
185,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-41,68%
Analyst Name:
Olivier Calvet 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
204,63 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

08:51 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
10.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Deutsche Bank AG
04.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
04.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV News
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+10,49%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,49%
Ø Kursziel: 204,63
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
100
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Deutsche Bank AG
260,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
235,00 €
Barclays Capital
215,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
205,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
175,00 €
Warburg Research
169,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
270,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
108,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,49%
Ø Kursziel: 204,63
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

08:04 Uhr voestalpine Hold
08:04 Uhr thyssenkrupp Hold
08:03 Uhr Salzgitter Hold
08:03 Uhr Klöckner buy
08:02 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
08:01 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
08:00 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Hold
07:59 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
07:08 Uhr Philips overweight
07:08 Uhr TeamViewer Outperform
06:50 Uhr Santander Neutral
06:40 Uhr Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
22.03.21 Unilever buy
22.03.21 Gerresheimer buy
22.03.21 Beiersdorf Halten
22.03.21 Reckitt Benckiser overweight
22.03.21 EssilorLuxottica buy
22.03.21 Bechtle kaufen
22.03.21 Air Liquide buy
22.03.21 AstraZeneca overweight
22.03.21 Roche overweight
22.03.21 BASF buy
22.03.21 Bechtle Halten
22.03.21 Vossloh kaufen
22.03.21 Deutsche Wohnen buy
22.03.21 Vonovia buy
22.03.21 LEG Immobilien buy
22.03.21 Infineon Outperform
22.03.21 TeamViewer kaufen
22.03.21 Deutsche Telekom Equal weight
22.03.21 Deutsche Post overweight
22.03.21 Novartis market-perform
22.03.21 Siemens Energy buy
22.03.21 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
22.03.21 Kering market-perform
22.03.21 HSBC Neutral
22.03.21 Commerzbank Sell
22.03.21 Intesa Sanpaolo buy
22.03.21 BNP Paribas buy
22.03.21 Barclays buy
22.03.21 UniCredit buy
22.03.21 Roche Neutral
22.03.21 RATIONAL Underperform
22.03.21 Zalando buy
22.03.21 ING Group buy
22.03.21 Lufthansa Sell
22.03.21 AstraZeneca Sell
22.03.21 Hannover Rück Outperform
22.03.21 Continental buy
22.03.21 Siemens Energy Outperform

Top-Rankings

Die ersten Geschäfte der Superreichen
Womit verdienten die Milliardäre ihr erstes Geld?
Studium für den Erfolg: Das haben die Chefs der Wall Street-Riesen studiert
Mit diesem Studium wird man CEO im Dow Jones
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 11 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen