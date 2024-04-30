DAX 17.932 -1,0%ESt50 4.921 -1,2%MSCI World 3.305 -1,3%Dow 37.816 -1,5%Nas 15.658 -2,0%Bitcoin 54.012 -5,1%Euro 1,0661 -0,1%Öl 85,20 -3,0%Gold 2.286 +0,0%
Stellantis Aktie

Deutsche Bank AG

Stellantis Buy

09:56 Uhr
Stellantis Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Stellantis von 40 auf 35 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Die Volumenentwicklung bleibe im ersten Halbjahr schwach, schrieb Analyst Tim Rokossa in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Dies dürfte die Margen der Autobauers belasten./ajx/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.05.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.05.2024 / 08:40 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com

