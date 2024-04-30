Stellantis Aktie
WKN A2QL01
ISIN NL00150001Q9
Symbol STLA
Stellantis Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Stellantis von 40 auf 35 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Die Volumenentwicklung bleibe im ersten Halbjahr schwach, schrieb Analyst Tim Rokossa in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Dies dürfte die Margen der Autobauers belasten./ajx/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.05.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.05.2024 / 08:40 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Stellantis Buy
|Unternehmen:
Stellantis
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
35,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
20,81 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
68,19%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
20,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
68,63%
|
Analyst Name:
Tim Rokossa
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
28,17 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
