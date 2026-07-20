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12,21 EUR +0,09 EUR +0,74 %
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Deutsche Bank AG

thyssenkrupp Buy

11:01 Uhr
thyssenkrupp Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
thyssenkrupp AG
12,21 EUR 0,09 EUR 0,74%
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FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Thyssenkrupp nach einer Kapitalmarktveranstaltung von tk accelis von 14,50 auf 16 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Eine Ausgliederung der ehemaligen Sparte Materials Services wäre eine Art Dividende in Form eines Geschäfts, an dem der Industriekonzern festhalten sollte, schrieb Bastian Synagowitz in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er erhöhte das Kursziel auf 16 Euro, sieht aber wegen des anstehenden Deals mit tk accelis weitere zwei Euro Aufwärtspotenzial./rob/bek/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.07.2026 / 08:15 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Quinta / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: thyssenkrupp Buy

Unternehmen:
thyssenkrupp AG		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
16,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
12,21 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
31,04%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
12,21 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,04%
Analyst Name:
Bastian Synagowitz 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
12,70 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

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EQS Group EQS-PVR: ThyssenKrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: ThyssenKrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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