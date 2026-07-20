thyssenkrupp Aktie
Marktkap. 7,48 Mrd. EURKGV 15,63 Div. Rendite 1,28%
WKN 750000
ISIN DE0007500001
Symbol TYEKF
thyssenkrupp Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Thyssenkrupp nach einer Kapitalmarktveranstaltung von tk accelis von 14,50 auf 16 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Eine Ausgliederung der ehemaligen Sparte Materials Services wäre eine Art Dividende in Form eines Geschäfts, an dem der Industriekonzern festhalten sollte, schrieb Bastian Synagowitz in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er erhöhte das Kursziel auf 16 Euro, sieht aber wegen des anstehenden Deals mit tk accelis weitere zwei Euro Aufwärtspotenzial./rob/bek/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.07.2026 / 08:15 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Quinta / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: thyssenkrupp Buy
|Unternehmen:
thyssenkrupp AG
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
16,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
12,21 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
31,04%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
12,21 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,04%
|
Analyst Name:
Bastian Synagowitz
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
12,70 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu thyssenkrupp AG
|11:01
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|thyssenkrupp Buy
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|thyssenkrupp Buy
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|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.05.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
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|11:01
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.06.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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|thyssenkrupp Buy
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|13.05.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
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|12.05.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.04.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.07.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.06.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.05.26
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|DZ BANK
|13.05.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.05.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.