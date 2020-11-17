Aktie in diesem Artikel Walmart 126,44 EUR

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für Walmart nach Zahlen von 137 auf 153 US-Dollar angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Der Einzelhändler habe ein weiteres starkes Quartal hinter sich, lobte Analyst Scot Ciccarelli in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er erhöhte seine Ergebnisschätzungen (EPS) für die Jahre bis 2022, wartet aber noch auf einen günstigeren Zeitpunkt für ein Engagement in die Aktie, wie er das weiter gültige Anlagevotum begründete./gl/he