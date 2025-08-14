DAX 24.378 +0,8%ESt50 5.435 +0,9%Top 10 Crypto 16,70 -0,5%Dow 44.911 +0,0%Nas 21.711 +0,0%Bitcoin 101.988 +0,2%Euro 1,1680 +0,3%Öl 66,48 -0,6%Gold 3.342 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 TUI TUAG50 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Commerzbank CBK100 RENK RENK73 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Allianz 840400 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Bank 514000 Lilium A3CYXP Deutsche Telekom 555750 Palantir A2QA4J thyssenkrupp 750000 BYD A0M4W9
Heute im Fokus
Treffen von Trump und Putin am Abend: DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen ohne klare Richtung -- US-Regierung denkt wohl über Einstieg bei Intel nach -- thyssenkrupp, Adyen, BVB im Fokus
Top News
Vor Treffen zwischen Trump und Putin zum Ukraine-Krieg: DAX-Anleger optimistisch Vor Treffen zwischen Trump und Putin zum Ukraine-Krieg: DAX-Anleger optimistisch
Lilium-Aktie reagiert mit Korrektur auf Zurückhaltung des Insolvenzverwalters Lilium-Aktie reagiert mit Korrektur auf Zurückhaltung des Insolvenzverwalters
Profil

Walmart Aktie

Walmart Aktien-Sparplan
86,40 EUR -0,29 EUR -0,33 %
STU
100,85 USD ±0,00 USD ±0,00 %
nachbörslich
BTT
Marktkap. 691,8 Mrd. EUR

KGV 40,81 Div. Rendite 0,85%
WKN 860853

ISIN US9311421039

Symbol WMT

UBS AG

Walmart Buy

08:41 Uhr
Walmart Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Walmart
86,40 EUR -0,29 EUR -0,33%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Walmart auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 110 US-Dollar belassen. Die neuen Rabatte des Einzelhändlers für seine Mitarbeiter sollten positiv auf deren Treue zum Unternehmen wirken, schrieb Michael Lasser in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./rob/mis/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.08.2025 / 15:45 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.08.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Walmart Buy

Unternehmen:
Walmart		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 110,00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 100,85		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,07%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 100,85		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,07%
Analyst Name:
Michael Lasser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 110,67

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Walmart

08:41 Walmart Buy UBS AG
14.08.25 Walmart Buy UBS AG
06.08.25 Walmart Buy UBS AG
04.08.25 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
24.07.25 Walmart Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

