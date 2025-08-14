Walmart Aktie
Marktkap. 691,8 Mrd. EURKGV 40,81 Div. Rendite 0,85%
WKN 860853
ISIN US9311421039
Symbol WMT
Walmart Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Walmart auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 110 US-Dollar belassen. Die neuen Rabatte des Einzelhändlers für seine Mitarbeiter sollten positiv auf deren Treue zum Unternehmen wirken, schrieb Michael Lasser in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./rob/mis/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.08.2025 / 15:45 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.08.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Walmart Buy
|Unternehmen:
Walmart
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 110,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 100,85
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9,07%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 100,85
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,07%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Lasser
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 110,67
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Walmart
|08:41
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|14.08.25
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|06.08.25
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|04.08.25
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.07.25
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
