Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 17

27.04.25 02:43 Uhr
KW 17 an den Rohstoffmärkten: Gewinner und Verlierer bei Gold, Öl & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 17

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 20.04.2025 und dem 25.04.2025. Stand ist der 25.04.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -12,83 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -9,23 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 28: Reispreis

Reispreis: -3,64 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -2,90 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -2,75 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,40 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 24: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -2,28 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -1,97 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -1,36 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,76 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 18: Maispreis

Maispreis: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -0,10 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 1,04 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 1,25 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 10: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,90 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 1,97 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 6: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,22 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 2,24 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 4,56 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 6,76 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 8,51 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

