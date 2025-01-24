DAX21.395 -0,1%ESt505.219 ±0,0%Top 10 Crypto16,67 +6,8%Dow44.424 -0,3%Nas19.954 -0,5%Bitcoin99.619 -0,1%Euro1,0503 +0,9%Öl78,43 +0,7%Gold2.771 ±0,0%
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 4

25.01.25 02:55 Uhr
Rohstoffe in KW 4: Gold, Öl & Co. - Die Tops und Flops der Woche | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.640,75 USD 23,55 USD 0,90%
News
Baumwolle
0,68 USD 0,00 USD 0,27%
News
Bleipreis
1.926,00 USD 3,75 USD 0,20%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,69 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,12%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
104,63 EUR 0,62 EUR 0,60%
News
Eisenerzpreis
101,34 USD -0,06 USD -0,06%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
4,01 USD 0,07 USD 1,78%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.771,39 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,61 USD -0,07 USD -1,90%
News
Heizölpreis
66,31 USD 1,06 USD 1,62%
News
Holzpreis
566,50 USD -3,00 USD -0,53%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,47 USD 0,01 USD 0,38%
News
Kakaopreis
9.196,00 GBP -162,00 GBP -1,73%
News
Kohlepreis
109,50 USD 1,00 USD 0,92%
News
Kupferpreis
9.156,08 USD 38,33 USD 0,42%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,05 USD 0,03 USD 1,65%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,82 USD 0,00 USD 0,15%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,82 USD 0,00 USD 0,15%
News
Maispreis
4,86 USD -0,04 USD -0,72%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,79 USD 0,01 USD 0,50%
News
Milchpreis
20,31 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
652,36 USD 2,20 USD 0,34%
News
Nickelpreis
15.467,50 USD -38,50 USD -0,25%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
78,43 USD 0,57 USD 0,73%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
74,61 USD 0,33 USD 0,44%
News
Orangensaftpreis
4,76 USD -0,18 USD -3,72%
News
Palladiumpreis
985,00 USD -10,50 USD -1,05%
News
Palmölpreis
4.488,00 MYR 20,00 MYR 0,45%
News
Platinpreis
946,75 USD -3,50 USD -0,37%
News
Rapspreis
522,25 EUR -3,25 EUR -0,62%
News
Reispreis
14,66 USD -0,20 USD -1,31%
News
Silberpreis
30,61 USD 0,22 USD 0,72%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
304,00 USD -10,80 USD -3,43%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,45 USD 0,00 USD 0,60%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,55 USD -0,09 USD -0,87%
News
Super Benzin
1,74 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,06%
News
Uranpreis
73,20 USD -0,20 USD -0,27%
News
Weizenpreis
226,25 EUR -4,25 EUR -1,84%
News
Zinkpreis
2.821,50 USD 20,12 USD 0,72%
News
Zinnpreis
30.111,50 USD 273,00 USD 0,91%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,19 USD 0,00 USD 1,82%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 4

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 19.01.2025 und dem 24.01.2025. Stand ist der 24.01.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -4,62 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -4,55 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -3,17 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -2,83 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com



Platz 28: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -2,50 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 26: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -2,10 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -1,65 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images



Platz 23: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,74 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,31 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com



Platz 18: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,11 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,40 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com



Platz 13: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 1,15 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 8: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 2,51 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 7: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 2,69 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 2,96 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 4: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 4,06 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 4,26 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 5,56 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 6,40 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com

