Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 4
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 19.01.2025 und dem 24.01.2025. Stand ist der 24.01.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -4,62 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -4,55 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -3,17 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -2,83 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -2,50 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,17 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 26: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -2,10 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -1,65 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,52 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 23: Reispreis
Reispreis: -0,74 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,71 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -0,69 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -0,42 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -0,31 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -0,11 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 0,40 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 0,53 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Maispreis
Maispreis: 0,62 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 1,10 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 1,15 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,23 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 1,50 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 1,82 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 8: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 2,51 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 7: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 2,60 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 2,69 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 2,96 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 4: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 4,06 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 4,26 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 5,56 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 6,40 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
