Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 10

08.03.26 03:46 Uhr
Rohstoffe in KW 10: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Silber - Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 10

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.03.2026 und dem 06.03.2026. Stand ist der 06.03.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -13,64 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -13,28 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -10,46 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -9,69 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -8,38 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -4,69 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -4,46 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -3,27 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -2,46 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -1,81 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,36 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 20: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,63 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,37 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,41 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 2,16 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 12: Reispreis

Reispreis: 2,50 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 3,29 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 4,21 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 4,44 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 8,20 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 7: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 11,19 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 6: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 12,93 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 16,51 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 23,90 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 26,27 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 34,38 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 36,65 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

