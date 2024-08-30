KW 35: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 25.08.2024 und dem 30.08.2024. Stand ist der 30.08.2024.
Platz 32: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -11,32 Prozent
Platz 31: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -3,49 Prozent
Platz 30: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -3,42 Prozent
Platz 29: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -3,34 Prozent
Platz 28: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -2,95 Prozent
Platz 27: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -1,41 Prozent
Platz 26: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -1,28 Prozent
Platz 25: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -1,11 Prozent
Platz 24: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -0,99 Prozent
Platz 23: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,89 Prozent
Platz 22: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -0,82 Prozent
Platz 21: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -0,82 Prozent
Platz 20: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -0,75 Prozent
Platz 19: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -0,63 Prozent
Platz 18: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,35 Prozent
Platz 17: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -0,22 Prozent
Platz 16: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -0,09 Prozent
Platz 15: Reispreis
Reispreis: -0,07 Prozent
Platz 14: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 0,31 Prozent
Platz 13: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 0,75 Prozent
Platz 12: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 1,44 Prozent
Platz 11: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,64 Prozent
Platz 10: Maispreis
Maispreis: 1,90 Prozent
Platz 9: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 1,99 Prozent
Platz 8: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 2,10 Prozent
Platz 7: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,47 Prozent
Platz 6: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 2,64 Prozent
Platz 5: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 4,88 Prozent
Platz 4: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 4,95 Prozent
Platz 3: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 5,14 Prozent
Platz 2: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 5,23 Prozent
Platz 1: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 11,11 Prozent
