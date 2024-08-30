DAX18.907 ±-0,0%ESt504.958 -0,2%MSCIW3.659 +0,8%Dow41.563 +0,6%Nas17.714 +1,1%Bitcoin53.541 +0,2%Euro1,1052 -0,2%Öl78,82 -1,4%Gold2.503 ±0,0%
Starke Handelswoche: DAX geht nach neuem Allzeithoch etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street zog letztlich an -- CEO verlässt thyssenkrupp Steel -- Dell, GameStop, Shell im Fokus
August 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
August 2024: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
KW 35: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

31.08.24 02:17 Uhr
KW 35: Gold, Öl und andere Rohstoffe im Wochenrückblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 35

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 25.08.2024 und dem 30.08.2024. Stand ist der 30.08.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -11,32 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -3,49 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -3,42 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -3,34 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,41 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -1,28 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -0,82 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 21: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -0,82 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -0,75 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -0,63 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,07 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 0,75 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 12: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 1,44 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,64 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,90 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 1,99 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 2,10 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 7: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,47 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 2,64 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 4,88 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 4: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 4,95 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 3: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 5,14 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 5,23 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 11,11 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

