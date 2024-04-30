DAX17.932 -1,0%ESt504.921 -1,2%MSCIW3.305 -1,3%Dow37.816 -1,5%Nas15.658 -2,0%Bitcoin56.197 -1,3%Euro1,0662 -0,1%Öl85,60 -2,6%Gold2.288 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T Deutsche Bank 514000 NVIDIA 918422 PayPal A14R7U Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Amazon 906866 Rheinmetall 703000 NEL ASA A0B733 BASF BASF11 Bayer BAY001 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Commerzbank CBK100 Vonovia A1ML7J EVOTEC 566480
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Berichtssaison auf Hochtouren: DAX schließt leichter -- Amazon überzeugt -- VW macht weniger Umsatz -- Mercedes-Benz mit schwächerem Jahresstart -- Pinterest, PayPal, Apple, adidas, Coca-Cola im Fokus
Top News
Rohstoffe im April 2024: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
April 2024: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Rohstoffe im April 2024: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

01.05.24 03:04 Uhr
April 2024: Performance der Rohstoffpreise - Gold, Öl und weitere im Vergleich | finanzen.net

Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den April 2024 finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.581,65 USD -8,17 USD -0,32%
News
Baumwolle
0,79 USD -0,01 USD -1,10%
News
Bleipreis
2.184,00 USD 6,80 USD 0,31%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,69 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,18%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
99,09 EUR 3,49 EUR 3,65%
News
Eisenerzpreis
110,54 USD 0,38 USD 0,34%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
1,95 USD -0,01 USD -0,61%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.287,99 USD 2,08 USD 0,09%
News
Haferpreis
3,80 USD -0,05 USD -1,30%
News
Heizölpreis
66,31 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Holzpreis
499,00 USD -5,50 USD -1,09%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,18 USD -0,16 USD -6,94%
News
Kakaopreis
8.418,00 GBP 359,00 GBP 4,45%
News
Kohlepreis
103,00 USD 1,30 USD 1,28%
News
Kupferpreis
9.973,05 USD 40,55 USD 0,41%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,85 USD -0,00 USD -0,24%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,94 USD 0,00 USD 0,19%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,94 USD 0,00 USD 0,19%
News
Maispreis
4,39 USD -0,02 USD -0,45%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,45 USD -0,04 USD -1,47%
News
Milchpreis
15,52 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
688,92 USD -0,12 USD -0,02%
News
Nickelpreis
18.968,50 USD -141,50 USD -0,74%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
85,61 USD -2,26 USD -2,57%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
81,16 USD -0,35 USD -0,43%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,78 USD 0,00 USD 0,01%
News
Palladiumpreis
943,50 USD -6,50 USD -0,68%
News
Palmölpreis
3.865,00 MYR -102,00 MYR -2,57%
News
Platinpreis
936,50 USD -3,50 USD -0,37%
News
Rapspreis
439,50 EUR -8,00 EUR -1,79%
News
Reispreis
18,90 USD -0,20 USD -1,05%
News
Silberpreis
26,32 USD 0,02 USD 0,08%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
340,90 USD -5,80 USD -1,67%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,42 USD -0,01 USD -3,21%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,41 USD -0,05 USD -0,39%
News
Super Benzin
1,84 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,16%
News
Uranpreis
88,00 USD 0,75 USD 0,85%
News
Weizenpreis
204,75 EUR -3,50 EUR -1,68%
News
Zinkpreis
2.924,25 USD 42,25 USD 1,47%
News
Zinnpreis
32.275,00 USD -375,00 USD -1,15%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,20 USD -0,01 USD -2,47%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im April 2024.

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.04.2024 und dem 30.04.2024. Stand ist der 30.04.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -15,05 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -13,04 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -12,50 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 29: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -5,16 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -4,45 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -3,63 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 26: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -2,70 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -2,62 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -1,43 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 15: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 3,33 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 3,94 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 3,99 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 12: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 5,26 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 7,87 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 8,05 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 9,78 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 8: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 10,81 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 10,83 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 13,30 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 15,63 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Reispreis

Reispreis: 16,56 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 18,14 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 20,54 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 21,88 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis