Rohstoffe im April 2024: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den April 2024 finden Sie hier.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.04.2024 und dem 30.04.2024. Stand ist der 30.04.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -15,05 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -13,04 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -12,50 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 29: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -5,16 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -4,45 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -3,63 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 26: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -2,70 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -2,62 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -2,33 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -1,43 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 0,34 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Maispreis
Maispreis: 0,46 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 0,47 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 1,23 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 1,34 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 2,07 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 2,08 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 15: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 3,33 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 3,94 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 3,99 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 12: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 5,26 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 7,87 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 8,05 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 9,78 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 8: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 10,81 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 10,83 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 13,30 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 15,63 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Reispreis
Reispreis: 16,56 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 18,14 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 20,54 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 21,88 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
