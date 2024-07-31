Rohstoffe im Juli 2024: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den Juli 2024 finden Sie hier.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.07.2024 und dem 31.07.2024. Stand ist der 31.07.2024.
Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -16,94 Prozent
Platz 31: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -13,50 Prozent
Platz 30: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -12,18 Prozent
Platz 29: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -11,70 Prozent
Platz 28: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -11,58 Prozent
Platz 27: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -11,55 Prozent
Platz 26: Reispreis
Reispreis: -9,91 Prozent
Platz 25: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -8,42 Prozent
Platz 24: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -8,21 Prozent
Platz 23: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -8,13 Prozent
Platz 22: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -7,20 Prozent
Platz 21: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -7,11 Prozent
Platz 20: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -6,80 Prozent
Platz 19: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -6,52 Prozent
Platz 18: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -5,33 Prozent
Platz 17: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -5,21 Prozent
Platz 16: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -5,00 Prozent
Platz 15: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -4,29 Prozent
Platz 14: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -4,25 Prozent
Platz 13: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,58 Prozent
Platz 12: Maispreis
Maispreis: -3,52 Prozent
Platz 11: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -3,17 Prozent
Platz 10: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -3,05 Prozent
Platz 9: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -3,00 Prozent
Platz 8: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -2,24 Prozent
Platz 7: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 6: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 0,31 Prozent
Platz 5: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 0,44 Prozent
Platz 4: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,63 Prozent
Platz 3: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 2,53 Prozent
Platz 2: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,37 Prozent
Platz 1: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 3,90 Prozent
