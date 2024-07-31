DAX18.509 +0,5%ESt504.873 +0,7%MSCIW3.568 -0,1%Dow40.843 +0,2%Nas17.599 +2,6%Bitcoin59.662 -0,1%Euro1,0828 ±0,0%Öl81,43 +0,9%Gold2.451 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Microsoft 870747 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 PayPal A14R7U Tesla A1CX3T Rheinmetall 703000 Amazon 906866 Lufthansa 823212 CrowdStrike A2PK2R Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Apple 865985 NEL ASA A0B733 BASF BASF11 Varta A0TGJ5
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Fed-Entscheid im Blick: DAX schließt fester -- US-Börsen legen letztlich zu -- Fresenius übertrifft die Erwartungen -- Microsoft verdient mehr -- Boeing, BioNTech, TeamViewer, AMD im Fokus
Top News
CrowdStrike-Aktie: Analystinnen sehen nur begrenzt Grund zur Sorge
Rohstoffe im Juli 2024: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Rohstoffe im Juli 2024: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

01.08.24 02:23 Uhr
Juli 2024: Performance der Rohstoffpreise - Gold, Öl und weitere im Vergleich | finanzen.net

Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den Juli 2024 finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.290,20 USD 65,70 USD 2,95%
News
Baumwolle
0,68 USD -0,00 USD -0,56%
News
Bleipreis
2.023,65 USD 23,15 USD 1,16%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,62 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,19%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
102,60 EUR 0,60 EUR 0,59%
News
Eisenerzpreis
106,25 USD -0,34 USD -0,32%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,05 USD 0,01 USD 0,49%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.450,95 USD 2,49 USD 0,10%
News
Haferpreis
3,28 USD 0,03 USD 0,77%
News
Heizölpreis
63,93 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Holzpreis
500,00 USD -2,00 USD -0,40%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,29 USD -0,02 USD -0,82%
News
Kakaopreis
6.402,00 GBP -92,00 GBP -1,42%
News
Kohlepreis
116,50 USD -0,30 USD -0,26%
News
Kupferpreis
9.102,13 USD 293,63 USD 3,33%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,87 USD -0,00 USD -0,24%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,92 USD 0,01 USD 1,18%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,92 USD 0,01 USD 1,18%
News
Maispreis
3,83 USD 0,01 USD 0,20%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,57 USD 0,00 USD 0,16%
News
Milchpreis
20,51 USD 0,68 USD 3,43%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
686,74 USD 0,81 USD 0,12%
News
Nickelpreis
16.253,50 USD 456,02 USD 2,89%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
81,43 USD 0,71 USD 0,88%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
78,55 USD -0,08 USD -0,10%
News
Orangensaftpreis
4,22 USD -0,03 USD -0,74%
News
Palladiumpreis
935,00 USD -4,00 USD -0,43%
News
Palmölpreis
4.025,00 MYR -15,00 MYR -0,37%
News
Platinpreis
980,00 USD 0,50 USD 0,05%
News
Rapspreis
462,00 EUR 11,00 EUR 2,44%
News
Reispreis
15,22 USD -0,01 USD -0,07%
News
Silberpreis
29,11 USD 0,05 USD 0,17%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
354,20 USD -0,30 USD -0,08%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,43 USD 0,00 USD 1,12%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,31 USD 0,03 USD 0,27%
News
Super Benzin
1,74 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,40%
News
Uranpreis
82,35 USD 0,35 USD 0,43%
News
Weizenpreis
221,00 EUR 6,00 EUR 2,79%
News
Zinkpreis
2.615,84 USD 44,92 USD 1,75%
News
Zinnpreis
29.606,50 USD 1.204,00 USD 4,24%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,19 USD -0,00 USD -0,58%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im Juli 2024.

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.07.2024 und dem 31.07.2024. Stand ist der 31.07.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -16,94 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 31: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -13,50 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -12,18 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -11,70 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -11,58 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -11,55 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 26: Reispreis

Reispreis: -9,91 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -8,42 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -8,21 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -8,13 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -7,20 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -7,11 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -6,80 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -6,52 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 18: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -5,33 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -5,21 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -5,00 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -4,29 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -4,25 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,58 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 12: Maispreis

Maispreis: -3,52 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -3,17 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -3,05 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -3,00 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -2,24 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 6: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,63 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,37 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 3,90 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis