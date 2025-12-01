Rohstoffe im November 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Welche Rohstoffe haben im November Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.11.2025 und dem 30.11.2025. Stand ist der 30.11.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -10,83 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -9,28 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -7,69 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -4,72 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 28: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -4,55 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -4,17 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -3,98 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -2,98 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -2,87 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -2,62 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -2,25 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,08 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 20: Reispreis
Reispreis: -1,66 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,23 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -0,55 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,33 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 0,47 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Maispreis
Maispreis: 0,69 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 0,94 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,99 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 1,72 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 2,68 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 3,36 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 8: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 5,35 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 5,36 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 6,12 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 5: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 6,46 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 7,14 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 7,78 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 15,88 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 17,72 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
