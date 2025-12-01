DAX23.837 +0,3%Est505.668 +0,3%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto12,08 -0,9%Nas23.366 +0,7%Bitcoin74.588 -4,3%Euro1,1596 ±0,0%Öl63,31 +0,2%Gold4.239 +0,5%
Tops & Flops

Rohstoffe im November 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

01.12.25 03:10 Uhr
Rohstoffmärkte im November 2025: So bewegten sich Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co. | finanzen.net

Welche Rohstoffe haben im November Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.858,07 USD 28,47 USD 1,01%
Baumwolle
0,62 USD -0,01 USD -2,11%
Bleipreis
1.954,15 USD 14,50 USD 0,75%
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,63 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,25%
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
91,40 EUR 0,30 EUR 0,33%
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
4,83 USD -0,02 USD -0,49%
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
Goldpreis
4.238,40 USD 22,06 USD 0,52%
Haferpreis
2,87 USD -0,08 USD -2,71%
Heizölpreis
61,82 USD 1,06 USD 1,74%
Holzpreis
544,00 USD -6,00 USD -1,09%
Kaffeepreis
4,12 USD 0,01 USD 0,22%
Kakaopreis
3.998,00 GBP 218,00 GBP 5,77%
Kohlepreis
98,65 USD 2,75 USD 2,87%
Kupferpreis
11.003,35 USD 69,60 USD 0,64%
Lebendrindpreis
2,16 USD 0,05 USD 2,16%
Lebendschweinpreis
0,81 USD USD 0,22%
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,81 USD USD 0,22%
Maispreis
4,35 USD -0,01 USD -0,23%
Mastrindpreis
3,24 USD 0,09 USD 2,81%
Milchpreis
17,15 USD -0,05 USD -0,29%
Naphthapreis (European)
510,73 USD -18,44 USD -3,48%
Nickelpreis
14.656,50 USD 50,91 USD 0,35%
Ölpreis (Brent)
63,34 USD 0,15 USD 0,24%
Ölpreis (WTI)
59,46 USD 0,91 USD 1,55%
Orangensaftpreis
1,55 USD 0,04 USD 2,96%
Palladiumpreis
1.477,50 USD 26,50 USD 1,83%
Palmölpreis
4.099,00 MYR 48,00 MYR 1,18%
Platinpreis
1.700,00 USD 26,50 USD 1,58%
Rapspreis
483,63 EUR 0,38 EUR 0,08%
Reispreis
10,19 USD 0,12 USD 1,14%
Silberpreis
57,23 USD 0,82 USD 1,45%
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
315,10 USD 0,70 USD 0,22%
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,52 USD USD -0,41%
Sojabohnenpreis
11,34 USD -0,04 USD -0,33%
Super Benzin
1,67 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,24%
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
Weizenpreis
188,00 EUR 0,75 EUR 0,40%
Zinkpreis
3.254,85 USD 64,20 USD 2,01%
Zinnpreis
39.111,50 USD 712,50 USD 1,86%
Zuckerpreis
0,15 USD USD 0,46%
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im November 2025.

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.11.2025 und dem 30.11.2025. Stand ist der 30.11.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -10,83 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -9,28 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -7,69 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -4,72 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 28: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -4,55 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -4,17 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -3,98 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -2,98 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -2,87 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -2,62 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -2,25 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,08 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 20: Reispreis

Reispreis: -1,66 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,33 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,47 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 1,72 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 2,68 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 8: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 5,35 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 5,36 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 6,12 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 5: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 6,46 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 7,14 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 7,78 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 15,88 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 17,72 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

