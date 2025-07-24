DAX 24.125 -0,7%ESt50 5.334 -0,4%Top 10 Crypto 15,66 -0,2%Dow 44.694 -0,7%Nas 21.058 +0,2%Bitcoin 99.051 -1,6%Euro 1,1726 -0,2%Öl 69,53 +0,3%Gold 3.341 -0,8%
Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Akzo Nobel Buy

14:41 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 80 auf 75 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Gegenwind von der Währungsseite habe ein solides Quartal getrübt, schrieb Aron Ceccarelli am Freitag zum Bericht des Farben- und Lackeherstellers./rob/ajx/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.07.2025 / 16:58 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
75,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Aron Ceccarelli 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

14:41 Akzo Nobel Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.07.25 Akzo Nobel Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.07.25 Akzo Nobel Neutral UBS AG
24.07.25 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.07.25 Akzo Nobel Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Akzo Nobel auf 63 Euro - 'Neutral'
dpa-afx Akzo Nobel-Aktie mit schwachem Start - Quartal enttäuscht
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Akzo Nobel auf 'Hold' - Ziel 58 Euro
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Akzo Nobel auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 64 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie gefragt: Akzo Nobel zeigt wohl Interesse für Lacke-Geschäft
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman dreht Akzo Nobel von 'Sell' auf 'Buy'
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Akzo Nobel auf 'Hold' - Ziel runter auf 61 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie schwach: Analyst setzt auf Konkurrenten
