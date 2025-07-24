Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Akzo Nobel Buy

14:41 Uhr

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 80 auf 75 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Gegenwind von der Währungsseite habe ein solides Quartal getrübt, schrieb Aron Ceccarelli am Freitag zum Bericht des Farben- und Lackeherstellers./rob/ajx/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.07.2025 / 16:58 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

