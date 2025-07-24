Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 80 auf 75 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Gegenwind von der Währungsseite habe ein solides Quartal getrübt, schrieb Aron Ceccarelli am Freitag zum Bericht des Farben- und Lackeherstellers./rob/ajx/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.07.2025 / 16:58 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
75,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Aron Ceccarelli
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
