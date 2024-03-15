DAX 18.112 +0,5%ESt50 5.034 +0,7%MSCI World 3.415 +0,6%Dow 39.512 +1,0%Nas 16.369 +1,3%Bitcoin 61.363 -1,3%Euro 1,0909 -0,2%Öl 85,77 -0,4%Gold 2.205 +0,1%
DocMorris Aktie

Marktkap. 967,24 Mio. EUR KGV -10,06

WKN A0Q6J0

ISIN CH0042615283

Symbol ZRSEF

UBS AG

DocMorris Sell

10:46 Uhr
DocMorris Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)
78,50 EUR -5,25 EUR -6,27%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für DocMorris nach Jahreszahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 29 Franken belassen. Analyst Sebastian Vogel rechnet in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie mit einer negativen Kursreaktion wegen verfehlter Erwartungen, was den Nettogewinn im zweiten Halbjahr betrifft. Der diesjährige Ausblick sei außerdem relativ konservativ formuliert und bringe so Abwärtspotenzial für den Konsens mit sich./tih/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.03.2024 / 06:55 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.03.2024 / 06:55 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: DocMorris Sell

Unternehmen:
DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
29,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
75,15 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Sebastian Vogel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
77,86 CHF

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

