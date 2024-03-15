DocMorris Aktie
WKN A0Q6J0
ISIN CH0042615283
Symbol ZRSEF
DocMorris Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für DocMorris nach Jahreszahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 29 Franken belassen. Analyst Sebastian Vogel rechnet in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie mit einer negativen Kursreaktion wegen verfehlter Erwartungen, was den Nettogewinn im zweiten Halbjahr betrifft. Der diesjährige Ausblick sei außerdem relativ konservativ formuliert und bringe so Abwärtspotenzial für den Konsens mit sich./tih/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.03.2024 / 06:55 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.03.2024 / 06:55 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: DocMorris Sell
|Unternehmen:
DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
29,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
75,15 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Sebastian Vogel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
77,86 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
