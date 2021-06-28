|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
2,80 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,87 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
50,12%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1,88 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
49,24%
|
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,35 £
ETF-Sparplan