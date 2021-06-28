  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
++ Heute im Doppelpack: Gleich zwei bekannte Trader blicken in die Zukunft von DAX, Gold, Öl. Die Charttechnik-Sendung Rendezvous mit Harry startet um 19 Uhr. ++-w-

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

2,19EUR
+0,10EUR
+4,58%
11:54:22
XETRA
1,88GBP
+0,08GBP
+4,16%
12:06:51
LSE
Hier für 0 Euro handeln mit
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
05.07.2021 12:01

International Consolidated Airlines Buy (UBS AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 280 Pence belassen. Der weltweite Luftverkehr habe im ersten Halbjahr deutlich unter dem Vorjahreszeitraum gelegen, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Kosten im Zusammenhang mit gesundheitlichen Maßnahmen und ein hoher Grad von Einschränkungen beim Reisen hielten die Verbraucher ab. Auf einer Qualitätsrangliste der UBS von 19 europäischen Fluggesellschaften rangieren British Airways auf dem ersten Platz und die spanische Iberia auf dem letzten Platz./bek/ck

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.07.2021 / 01:24 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.07.2021 / 01:24 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
2,80 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,87 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
50,12%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,88 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
49,24%
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,35 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

12:01 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
28.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
22.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
16.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+25,41%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +25,41%
Ø Kursziel: 2,35
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
UBS AG
3 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +25,41%
Ø Kursziel: 2,35
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:13 Uhr Ryanair Neutral
11:13 Uhr easyJet Neutral
11:13 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy
11:11 Uhr Air France-KLM Neutral
10:46 Uhr Diageo Buy
09:54 Uhr Société Générale (Societe Generale) Overweight
09:53 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
09:52 Uhr ASML NV Overweight
09:50 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
08:49 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
08:47 Uhr Inditex Sector Perform
08:46 Uhr ASOS Outperform
08:46 Uhr Zalando Outperform
08:45 Uhr HUGO BOSS Outperform
07:38 Uhr BHP Group Overweight
07:38 Uhr Rio Tinto Equal Weight
07:32 Uhr Brenntag Neutral
02.07.21 Kering Outperform
02.07.21 Tesla Sector Perform
02.07.21 Renault Overweight
02.07.21 Tesla Buy
02.07.21 Daimler Overweight
02.07.21 Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
02.07.21 Fresenius Medical Care Buy
02.07.21 Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Underperform
02.07.21 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Outperform
02.07.21 Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
02.07.21 BAT Outperform
02.07.21 ASOS Outperform
02.07.21 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Buy
02.07.21 TRATON Buy
02.07.21 Volvo (B) Sell
02.07.21 AXA Neutral
02.07.21 UniCredit Buy
02.07.21 Pernod Ricard Neutral
02.07.21 Siemens Energy Overweight
02.07.21 UniCredit Neutral
02.07.21 Just Eat Takeaway.com Neutral
02.07.21 Delivery Hero Overweight
02.07.21 Pernod Ricard Neutral
02.07.21 Akzo Nobel Neutral
02.07.21 Vivendi Equal Weight
02.07.21 RELX Overweight
02.07.21 HelloFresh Overweight
02.07.21 Pernod Ricard Overweight
02.07.21 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Overweight
02.07.21 Akzo Nobel Overweight
02.07.21 Continental Equal Weight
02.07.21 GRENKE Buy
02.07.21 Fraport Buy

Top-Rankings

Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Brokerage
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen