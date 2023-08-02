DAX 15.909 -0,7%ESt50 4.307 -0,7%TDax 3.207 -0,9%Dow 35.283 -1,0%Nas 13.973 -2,2%Bitcoin 26.683 +0,2%Euro 1,0932 -0,1%Öl 83,00 -0,5%Gold 1.933 -0,1%
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,93 EUR +0,02 EUR +1,23 %
STU
1,65 GBP -0,02 GBP -1,02 %
CHX
Marktkap. 9,72 Mrd. EUR KGV 25,38

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

Deutsche Bank AG

International Consolidated Airlines Hold

12:31 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
1,93 EUR 0,02 EUR 1,23%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group nach Quartalszahlen von 165 auf 200 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Nach den sehr starken Kennziffern der Airline-Holding habe er seine Ergebnisprognose (Ebit) für das Gesamtjahr 2023 erhöht, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.08.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.08.2023 / 07:03 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

International Consolidated Airlines Hold

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
2,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1,93 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
1,65 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,05 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

