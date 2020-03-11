|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
7,92 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
3,52 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
125,04%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
3,57 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
122,14%
|
Analyst Name:
Neil Glynn
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,54 £
|15:51 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09:51 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|10.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|15:51 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09:51 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|10.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|15:51 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09:51 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|10.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|01.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|04.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|01.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|31.10.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|31.10.19
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.10.19
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|18:23 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Hold
|15:05 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|15:04 Uhr
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|15:04 Uhr
|Lufthansa Outperform
|14:50 Uhr
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|14:48 Uhr
|Uniper Halten
|14:35 Uhr
|RWE Outperform
|14:26 Uhr
|Symrise buy
|14:23 Uhr
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|14:20 Uhr
|Rolls-Royce buy
|14:13 Uhr
|Airbus buy
|14:09 Uhr
|adidas Halten
|14:09 Uhr
|SAP add
|14:08 Uhr
|LANXESS Halten
|14:08 Uhr
|Software buy
|13:30 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|13:26 Uhr
|Prudential overweight
|13:26 Uhr
|adidas Hold
|13:25 Uhr
|Linde overweight
|13:21 Uhr
|Kering Hold
|13:20 Uhr
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
|13:01 Uhr
|Nokia buy
|13:00 Uhr
|Siltronic Neutral
|12:59 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|12:58 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|12:56 Uhr
|ASML NV buy
|12:52 Uhr
|BP Neutral
|12:51 Uhr
|Dürr Halten
|12:39 Uhr
|K+S Hold
|12:39 Uhr
|LANXESS buy
|12:39 Uhr
|EVOTEC buy
|12:35 Uhr
|Eni Hold
|12:34 Uhr
|TOTAL buy
|12:34 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|12:34 Uhr
|ExxonMobil Hold
|12:34 Uhr
|BP buy
|12:33 Uhr
|Shell B buy
|12:00 Uhr
|Delivery Hero buy
|11:55 Uhr
|K+S Neutral
|11:53 Uhr
|PREOS Real Estate Halten
|11:53 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|11:29 Uhr
|Allianz buy
|11:23 Uhr
|HELMA Kaufen
|11:06 Uhr
|Drägerwerk verkaufen
|11:04 Uhr
|AstraZeneca Sell
|11:02 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse Sell
|11:02 Uhr
|NORMA Group Hold
|11:01 Uhr
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|10:54 Uhr
|RATIONAL Hold
|10:50 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) buy
|DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan