12.03.2020 15:51

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 792 Pence belassen. Der von US-Präsident Donald Trump verfügte Einreisestopp für Europäer dürfte die europäischen Netzwerk-Fluggesellschaften wegen der Attraktivität der Nordatlantik-Routen empfindlich treffen, schrieb Analyst Neil Glynn in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Damit sollten weitere, deutliche Kürzungen der Flugkapazitäten einher gehen./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.03.2020 / 08:03 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.03.2020 / 08:08 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
7,92 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
3,52 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
125,04%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
3,57 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
122,14%
Analyst Name:
Neil Glynn 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
6,54 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

15:51 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
09:51 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
11.03.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
10.03.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
09.03.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

