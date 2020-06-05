|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
3,70 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
3,25 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,85%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|
Analyst Name:
Neil Glynn
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,76 £
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|01.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|08.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Oddo BHF
|04.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
