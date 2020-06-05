finanzen.net

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

3,32EUR
-0,24EUR
-6,84%
14:46:56
FSE
10.06.2020 13:51

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 370 Pence belassen. Mit einer entsprechenden Ankündigung der asiatischen Cathay Pacific setze sich die Serie von Kapitalerhöhungen bei Fluggesellschaften fort, schrieb Analyst Neil Glynn in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Markt dürfte nun darauf fokussiert bleiben, ob auch Easyjet und IAG zu diesem Mittel greifen. Mittlerweile wieder gestiegene Aktienkurse seien verlockend dafür, um die Bilanzbücher zu stärken und strategischen Spielraum zu schaffen./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.06.2020 / 13:15 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.06.2020 / 14:42 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
3,70 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
3,25 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,85%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Neil Glynn 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,76 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

13:51 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
05.06.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy Deutsche Bank AG
04.06.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
15.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Sommersaison im Blick
TUI, IAG, Accor & Co.: Reise- und Freizeitsektor-Aktien erholt
Zuversichtlich haben sich Anleger am Dienstag zum europäischen Reise- und Freizeitsektor gezeigt.
12.05.20
Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt knapp im Minus -- Uber greift wohl nach GrubHub -- VW muss Produktion wieder zurückfahren -- thyssen mit roten Zahlen -- E.ON, Deutsche Post im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.05.20
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet grün -- Siemens will schnell auf Distanz zu Energie-Sparte -- IPO: Warner Music bietet bis zu 70 Mio Aktien -- Uniper, HeidelDruck, Wirecard, Merck im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.05.20
Lufthansa-, Air France-, TUI-Aktien & Co.: Rally für Reisebranche geht weiter (dpa-afx)
02.06.20
DAX schließt über 12.000er-Marke -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Moody's stellt Wirecards Bonitäts-Rating auf den Prüfstand -- Lufthansa-Staatshilfen rücken näher -- VW, Renault, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
28.05.20
Wall Street schließt leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Wirecard-CEO kauft Wirecard-Aktien -- Boeing nimmt Produktion von 737 Max wieder auf -- Merck, MTU, Amazon im Fokus (finanzen.net)
12.05.20
easyJet-Großaktionär setzt Belohnung für Tipps gegen Airbus-Auftrag aus (Reuters)
20.05.20
DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen grün -- Regierung einigt sich wohl auf Lufthansa-Rettung -- Deutsche Bank will AR neu aufstellen -- CTS Eventim mit Gewinneinbruch -- thyssenkrupp im Fokus (finanzen.net)
20.05.20
S&P stuft Lufthansa und weiterer Airlines herunter (Dow Jones)

Analysensuche

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 3,76
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
2
2,5
3
3,5
4
4,5
Barclays Capital
3 £
Bernstein Research
5 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
HSBC
4 £
Credit Suisse Group
4 £
Deutsche Bank AG
4,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
4 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 3,76
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Umfrage

Beabsichtigen Sie wegen des beschlossenen Konjunkturpakets mehr Geld auszugeben?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

