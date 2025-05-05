Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
Marktkap. 85,35 Mrd. EURKGV 8,03 Div. Rendite 8,83%
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 5,54 Euro belassen. Nettogewinn und Nettozinserlöse der Großbank seien geringer als vom Konsens prognostiziert ausgefallen, schrieb Marco Nicolai in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Letztere hätten aber seiner eigenen Erwartung entsprochen. Die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2025 liege weiterhin deutlich über 9 Milliarden Euro, wobei der Konsens bei 9,3 Milliarden Euro liege./ck/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2025 / 07:51 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2025 / 07:51 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Quka / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
5,54 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
4,78 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,83%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
4,74 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,80%
|
Analyst Name:
Marco Nicolai
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
5,40 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|17:11
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:01
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.04.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|17:11
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:01
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.04.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|17:11
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:01
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.04.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.08.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.05.24
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.08.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.08.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.07.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group