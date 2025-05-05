DAX 23.225 -0,5%ESt50 5.259 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto 12,26 -2,1%Dow 41.060 -0,4%Nas 17.752 -0,5%Bitcoin 83.247 -0,6%Euro 1,1348 +0,3%Öl 62,57 +3,9%Gold 3.397 +1,9%
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

4,74 EUR -0,08 EUR -1,64 %
STU
4,46 CHF +0,03 CHF +0,65 %
BRX
Marktkap. 85,35 Mrd. EUR

KGV 8,03 Div. Rendite 8,83%

WKN 850605

ISIN IT0000072618

Symbol IITSF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

17:11 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
4,74 EUR -0,08 EUR -1,64%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 5,54 Euro belassen. Nettogewinn und Nettozinserlöse der Großbank seien geringer als vom Konsens prognostiziert ausgefallen, schrieb Marco Nicolai in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Letztere hätten aber seiner eigenen Erwartung entsprochen. Die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2025 liege weiterhin deutlich über 9 Milliarden Euro, wobei der Konsens bei 9,3 Milliarden Euro liege./ck/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2025 / 07:51 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2025 / 07:51 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Quka / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
5,54 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
4,78 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,83%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
4,74 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,80%
Analyst Name:
Marco Nicolai 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
5,40 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

17:11 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
14:01 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.04.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
22.04.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.04.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight Barclays Capital
