ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Microsoft vor nach Börsenschluss erwarteten Quartalszahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 155 US-Dollar belassen. Zur Vorlage der Eckzahlen zum ersten Geschäftsquartal 2019/20 rechne er mit einem Ausblick auf das angelaufene zweite Quartal sowie das Gesamtgeschäftsjahr des Softwarekonzerns, schrieb Analyst Brad Zelnick in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Eine konservative Zielsetzung sei dabei typisch für Microsoft./ck/jha/



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.10.2019 / 14:42 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.10.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.