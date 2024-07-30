Microsoft Aktie
WKN 870747
ISIN US5949181045
Symbol MSFT
Microsoft Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Microsoft mit einem Kursziel von 500 US-Dollar auf "Outperform" belassen. Microsoft habe eigentlich ordentliche Zahlen vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Rishi Jaluria in seinem am Mittwochmorgen vorliegenden Kommentar. Die Aktien reagierten aber angesichts hoher Erwartungen negativ./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.07.2024 / 16:47 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.07.2024 / 16:47 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Microsoft Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Microsoft Corp.
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
$ 500,00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 422,92
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18,23%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 410,37
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,84%
|
Analyst Name:
Rishi Jaluria
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 511,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|13:21
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:56
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:11
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.07.20
|Microsoft verkaufen
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.11.18
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.09.18
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.06.18
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.06.18
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG