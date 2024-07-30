DAX 18.492 +0,4%ESt50 4.881 +0,8%MSCI World 3.531 +0,5%Dow 40.743 +0,5%Nas 17.147 -1,3%Bitcoin 61.045 -0,3%Euro 1,0828 +0,1%Öl 80,81 +2,2%Gold 2.418 +0,4%
RBC Capital Markets

Microsoft Outperform

11:56 Uhr
Microsoft Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Microsoft Corp.
379,75 EUR -13,40 EUR -3,41%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Microsoft mit einem Kursziel von 500 US-Dollar auf "Outperform" belassen. Microsoft habe eigentlich ordentliche Zahlen vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Rishi Jaluria in seinem am Mittwochmorgen vorliegenden Kommentar. Die Aktien reagierten aber angesichts hoher Erwartungen negativ./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.07.2024 / 16:47 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.07.2024 / 16:47 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: turtix / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Microsoft Outperform

Unternehmen:
Microsoft Corp.		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
$ 500,00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 422,92		 Abst. Kursziel*:
18,23%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 410,37		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,84%
Analyst Name:
Rishi Jaluria 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 511,00

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

